Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Records to Pitch: All you need to know about Kanpur's Green Park Stadium

Records to Pitch: All you need to know about Kanpur's Green Park Stadium

From weather forecast to the top 10 highest run-getters for India in Kanpur, check key stats of India's oldest Test venue, Green Park Stadium here ahead of India vs Bangladesh second and final Test

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur key records and stats
Green Park Stadium in Kanpur key records and stats
Anish Kumar Kanpur
8 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid hot and humid conditions in Kanpur, Green Park Stadium is set to host its first Test match in four years. Final preparations are in full swing as the Indian and Bangladesh teams arrive in Kanpur for the second and final Test of the series.

The Indian cricket team, under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, started their Test season with a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh, who showed some fight during the first two sessions on Day 1 of the first Test.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur Pitch Report


With the IND vs BAN 2nd Test set to begin on Friday, the black soil used for the two central pitches has been regularly watered under the supervision of curator Shivkumar. After each watering, the wicket has been carefully covered.

The initial impression of the Kanpur wicket suggests it will be a batting paradise. However, with the sun beating down and temperatures rising as the day progresses, the pitch may begin to break after Day 2.

With the monsoon retreating from North India, the hot and humid conditions may culminate in showers during the second and third days of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test. This could keep the pitch favourable for batters.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur Weather Forecast


According to the weather forecast, rain could make an appearance in Kanpur, known as the "Manchester of the East", starting Friday evening.

The chances of rain increase to 75 per cent from Saturday (September 28) onwards.

However, the weather is expected to be sunny from Monday afternoon (September 30).


Will the IND vs BAN 2nd Test get washed out?


With the drainage system in good condition in Kanpur, it is expected that the groundsmen will be able to prepare the field for play within 1-2 hours after any rain.

Top 10 Highest Wicket-takers in Tests at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev remains the highest wicket-taker for India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. He took 25 wickets in seven matches at an average of 27.84. He is followed by Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Among current players, R Ashwin is in fifth place, having taken 16 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 21.37.

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Kanpur Tests
Player Span Mat Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1986 7 221.3 39 696 25 6-63 27.84 3.14 53.16 3 1
Anil Kumble (IND) 1996-2004 3 185.4 51 415 21 6-67 19.76 2.23 53.04 2 2
Harbhajan Singh (IND) 1999-2009 4 189.4 46 477 20 4-44 23.85 2.51 56.9 1 -
SP Gupte (IND) 1958-1961 3 190.1 53 515 19 9-102 27.1 2.7 60.05 - 2
R Ashwin (IND) 2016-2021 2 138.5 34 342 16 6-132 21.37 2.46 52.06 1 1
JM Patel (IND) 1959-1959 1 61.3 23 124 14 9-69 8.85 2.01 26.35 - 2
AK Davidson (AUS) 1959-1959 1 77.4 30 124 12 7-93 10.33 1.59 38.83 - 2
G Dymock (AUS) 1979-1979 1 63.4 12 166 12 7-67 13.83 2.6 31.83 - 2
WW Hall (WI) 1958-1958 1 60.4 16 126 11 7-50 11.45 2.07 33.09 - 2
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 2016-2021 2 129 44 228 11 5-73 20.72 1.76 70.36 1 1
Data source: cricinfo stats guru
 

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Kanpur (ODI, Tests and T20Is)
Player Span Mat Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10
N Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1993 10 245.3 42 792 29 6-63 27.31 3.22 50.79 3 1 -
A Kumble (IND) 1993-2005 9 243.2 53 684 28 6-67 24.42 2.81 52.14 2 2 1
Harbhajan Singh (IND) 1999-2009 8 227.4 48 623 27 4-44 23.07 2.73 50.59 1 - -
R Ashwin (IND) 2013-2021 4 153.3 34 401 19 6-132 21.1 2.61 48.47 1 1 1
SP Gupte (IND) 1958-1961 3 190.1 53 515 19 9-102 27.1 2.7 60.05 - 2 1
J Srinath (IND) 1993-2002 6 99.5 29 276 18 5-24 15.33 2.76 33.27 - 1 -
JM Patel (IND) 1959-1959 1 61.3 23 124 14 9-69 8.85 2.01 26.35 - 2 1
AK Davidson (AUS) 1959-1959 1 77.4 30 124 12 7-93 10.33 1.59 38.83 - 2 1
G Dymock (AUS) 1979-1979 1 63.4 12 166 12 7-67 13.83 2.6 31.83 - 2 1
RA Jadeja (IND) 2013-2021 3 139 44 277 12 5-73 23.08 1.99 69.5 1 1 -
Data source: cricinfo stats guru

Top 10 Highest Run-scorers for India in Kanpur


Former India batter Gundappa Vishwanath is the highest run-scorer for India at Green Park Stadium. In seven matches, he amassed 776 runs at an average of 86.22. He is followed by Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Kapil Dev.

Top 10 highest run-getters in Kanpur Test
Player Span Mat NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Gundappa Viswanath (IND) 1969-1982 7 3 776 179 86.22 39.95 3 4 1 82+ 1
Sunil Gavaskar (IND) 1973-1986 9 - 629 176 44.92 45.83 1 5 1 66+ 2
Mohd Azharuddin (IND) 1985-1996 3 2 543 199 181 62.43 3 1 - 62 2
Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1986 7 - 430 163 47.77 107.66 2 1 - 46+ 5
Dilip Vengsarkar (IND) 1979-1986 7 1 422 137 46.88 45.12 1 3 1 31+ 1
Poly Umrigar (IND) 1952-1961 5 1 409 147* 58.42 0 2 1 1 27+ 1
Rahul Dravid (IND) 1996-2009 5 1 357 144 51 40.47 1 2 - 43 1
Virender Sehwag (IND) 2004-2009 3 - 325 164 81.25 86.43 2 - - 45 6
Chetan Chauhan (IND) 1973-1979 4 - 311 84 44.42 24.45 - 4 - 26+ 0
Vijay Manjrekar (IND) 1952-1964 5 - 268 96 38.28 0 - 2 - 17+ 0
Gautam Gambhir (IND) 2004-2009 2 - 263 167 131.5 71.85 1 1 - 26 1
Data source: cricinfo stats guru


India Test record in Kanpur


Out of 23 matches played by India at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India have won only seven Test matches and lost three while 13 matches ended in a draw.
 

Full list of Test matches played by India in Kanpur
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 25-29, 2021
India New Zealand India 197 runs Kanpur Sep 22-26, 2016
India Sri Lanka India inns & 144 runs Kanpur Nov 24-27, 2009
India South Africa India 8 wickets Kanpur Apr 11-13, 2008
India South Africa drawn - Kanpur Nov 20-24, 2004
India New Zealand India 8 wickets Kanpur Oct 22-25, 1999
India South Africa India 280 runs Kanpur Dec 8-12, 1996
India Sri Lanka drawn - Kanpur Dec 17-22, 1986
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
India West Indies West Indies inns & 83 runs Kanpur Oct 21-25, 1983
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 25-30, 1979
India Australia India 153 runs Kanpur Oct 2-7, 1979
India West Indies drawn - Kanpur Feb 2-8, 1979
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 18-23, 1976
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 25-30, 1973
India Australia drawn - Kanpur Nov 15-20, 1969
India England drawn - Kanpur Feb 15-20, 1964
India England drawn - Kanpur Dec 1-6, 1961
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 16-21, 1960
India Australia India 119 runs Kanpur Dec 19-24, 1959
India West Indies West Indies 203 runs Kanpur Dec 12-17, 1958
India England England 8 wickets Kanpur Jan 12-14, 1952



History of Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Green Park Stadium, located near the banks of the Ganga in Kanpur, boasts a cricketing heritage dating back to the 1940s. It is named after a British woman, Miss Green, who used to practice horse riding here during that era.

The stadium was constructed in 1945.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs BAN: Rahul bhai was regimented, Gambhir is relaxed - Ashwin

IND vs BAN: Elaborate security arrangements for 2nd Test in Kanpur

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan set to miss 2nd Test against India, here's why

IND vs BAN: Pant on great relationship on and off the field with Gill

Ashwin calls fielding coach Dilip a superstar for helping Jaiswal to field

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story