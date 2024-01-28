Home / Politics / Talk of Ram Rajya in Ayodhya, showing 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' in Bihar: Sibal

Talk of Ram Rajya in Ayodhya, showing 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' in Bihar: Sibal

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Ayodhya, Bihar. Talk of: Ram Rajya at Ayodhya and showcase 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram in Bihar'!"

"What say you Modi ji?" said Sibal, a prominent voice in the opposition
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Taking a swipe at the BJP over the Bihar political developments, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said while there was talk of Ram Rajya at the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" was being showcased in Bihar.

Sibal's dig in the morning came just ahead of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's volte-face from the opposition INDIA bloc to the BJP-led NDA.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Ayodhya, Bihar. Talk of: Ram Rajya at Ayodhya and showcase 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram in Bihar'!"

"What say you Modi ji?" said Sibal, a prominent voice in the opposition.

Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' was an expression used widely in politics in the 1990s referring to the frequent floor-crossing and switching of parties.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar.

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed.

A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Nitish Kumar resigns, says things 'did not work well for him in alliances

After Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, BJP hints at NDA govt formation in Bihar

Expected Nitish Kumar would fight BJP at very end: Cong's Jairam Ramesh

Knew it would happen: Kharge on Nitish Kumar's exit from Mahagathbandhan

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar quits ruling alliance, hands over resignation to Guv

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitish KumarAyodhyaBihar governmentBJP MLAsNDA govtKapil Sibal

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story