Home / India News / TN CM condemns RSS commemorative coin; urges safeguarding Gandhi's legacy

TN CM condemns RSS commemorative coin; urges safeguarding Gandhi's legacy

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi on his jayanthi here today, the Chief Minister said India is a secular country and Mahatma Gandhi sowed the basic philosophy for it

MK Stalin, Stalin
India should be rescued from the pitiful state where the PM releases stamps and a coin on the RSS centenary, Stalin said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condemned the release of special postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the centenary celebrations of RSS, and said India should be rescued from the "pitiful state" of celebrating an organisation, which shaped the thinking of a communal element who assassinated the Mahatma.

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi on his jayanthi here today, the Chief Minister said India is a secular country and Mahatma Gandhi sowed the basic philosophy for it.

He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise, Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X'.

India should be rescued from the pitiful state where the one who is in charge of the country's leadership (Prime Minister) releases special postage stamps and commemorative coin on the centenary of the #RSS movement, which gave shape to the dreams of the communal leader who killed our Father of the Nation, the Chief Minister said.

This is the pledge that all the people of the country should take on Gandhiji's birth anniversary. #MahatmaGandhi, Stalin said.

The Rs 100 coin released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Gandhi jayanthi, features a majestic image of Bharata Mata in Varada mudra, with a lion on the obverse. The members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are seen venerating her. The national emblem is depicted on the reverse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC quashes ₹236 cr water bill against United Spirits' Maharashtra unit

Maharashtra reported decline in 'Offences Against the State' in 2023: NCRB

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

SC ends ECC exemption for vehicles carrying essential goods into Delhi

Curfew relaxed in Leh, markets open after shutdown, residents relieved

Topics :M K StalinRSSRashtriya Swayamsevak Sanghmk stalin

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story