Home / India News / SC ends ECC exemption for vehicles carrying essential goods into Delhi

SC ends ECC exemption for vehicles carrying essential goods into Delhi

The court held that the earlier exemption, granted in October 2015, was creating "genuine operational difficulties" and undermining the purpose of the levy

Supreme Court, SC
The court passed the order while hearing the 1985 PIL of MC Mehta relating to environmental concerns in Delhi-NCR (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court has withdrawn a decade-old exemption for commercial vehicles carrying essential commodities from paying the Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) before entering Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria passed the order on September 26, which was made public recently.

The court held that the earlier exemption, granted in October 2015, was creating "genuine operational difficulties" and undermining the purpose of the levy.

The bench allowed the application of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), seeking the removal of "the exemption granted to commercial vehicles carrying Essential Commodities viz. Vegetables, Fruits, Milk, Grains, Egg., Ice (to be used as food item), Poultry Items...laden vehicles from ECC in pursuance to this courts order dated 09.10.2015".

The civic body submitted that on account of the exemption granted by this court, serious difficulties are faced as vehicles are required to be stopped to check whether they are carrying essential commodities or not.

Owing to such requirement, vehicles have to stop for a long time and continuous emission of smoke is caused, contributing to air pollution, it said.

"We find that the difficulty pointed out appears to be genuine. It is indeed difficult to find out a mechanism to verify from the outside as to what goods are being carried in such vehicles. As such, all vehicles are required to be stopped at checkposts and subjected to physical verification, which results in prolonged stoppages and aggravates the problem of air pollution," the bench said.

It said that in any case, the levy imposed is not so high that it would adversely affect the prices to be paid by the common consumers.

"In that view of the matter, we are inclined to allow the said application in terms of prayer clause...," it ordered.

The court passed the order while hearing the 1985 PIL of MC Mehta relating to environmental concerns in Delhi-NCR.

The bench also allowed certified manufacturers to produce green crackers on the condition that they would not be sold in Delhi-NCR without approval.

It asked the Centre to take a fresh look at the absolute ban on the manufacture of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

The bench directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to consult all stakeholders, including the Delhi government, manufacturers and sellers, before arriving at a final decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Curfew relaxed in Leh, markets open after shutdown, residents relieved

Orange alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Two gangsters arrested in plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi in Delhi

HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

Topics :DelhiDelhi-NCRSupreme Courtenvironment cess

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story