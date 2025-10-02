Home / India News / Maharashtra reported decline in 'Offences Against the State' in 2023: NCRB

Maharashtra reported decline in 'Offences Against the State' in 2023: NCRB

The state recorded 163 cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and one each under the UAPA and the Official Secrets Act in 2023

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Maharashtra reported a drop in Offences Against the State' in 2023 compared to the previous years, according to the latest data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

There were 169 cases registered in 2023, against 174 in 2022 and 218 in 2021, the report said, adding that Maharashtra ranked seventh under this head.

Uttar Pradesh topped the list in this category, which includes offences like damage to public property, sedition charges and matters under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), with 1,749 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 834 cases and Assam (278 cases).

In 2023, Maharashtra registered one case under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, which the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has now replaced. Three cases were registered for imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration in the state.

The state recorded 163 cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and one each under the UAPA and the Official Secrets Act in 2023.

According to the NCRB data concerning left-wing extremism, Maharashtra reported five murders committed by Naxalites and six attempts to murder in 2023. Two cases of loot (robbery and dacoity) and four arson cases were reported under this head.

Environment-related offences have been on the rise in Maharashtra, said the crime data agency. In 2023, the state recorded 4,854 cases, up from 2,478 in 2022 and 1,094 in 2021, the NCRB said, adding that charge sheets have been filed in 99.7 per cent of such cases in 2023.

Maharashtra ranked fourth was on fourth spot in the country in this category. Tamil Nadu ranked first with 41,304 cases, Kerala second with 8,786 cases, followed by Rajasthan with 7,794 cases in 2023.

The state recorded 17 cases under the Forest Act and Forest Conservation Act in 2023, 27 under the Wildlife Protection Act, 257 under the Environmental Protection Act, 14 under the laws aimed at checking air and water pollution, and 4,539 cases under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Crime in IndiacrimesCrimeMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

