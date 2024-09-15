Encounter with terrorists underway in Kashmir's Poonch; area cordoned off

An encounter is currently underway in the Pathanateer area of the Mendhar sector of Poonch after rounds of fire were heard last night, police said. A joint search operation was immediately launched by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Poonch Police, and the CRPF, an official of Poonch Police said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The area has been cordoned off by the security forces. Firing was heard in the morning hours also, police said. On Friday, two army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The White Knight Corps confirmed the news on X, along with pictures of the soldiers.

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Two other Army soldiers were also injured in the encounter were undergoing treatment.

Security was heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar following the encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village. I

On September 9, based on inputs from intelligence agencies and JK Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by the troops of the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army in the general area of Lam, Nowshera. Two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores including Two AK-47s and one Pistol was recovered.

n the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region.