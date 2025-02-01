'Nothing for Bengal' in Union Budget , says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the Union Budget 2025-26 has "nothing" for West Bengal, alleging that the state continues to remain "deprived" under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, who was talking to reporters in Delhi after the budget presentation in Parliament, said several announcements were made for Bihar as the assembly elections there are due later this year.

Bihar remained in focus in the presentation of the Union Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a makhana board, financial assistance for western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

"There has been nothing for Bengal in the Union Budget. As in the past during the BJP's reign, there has not been enough allocation for the state in this budget. Our (TMC) MPs have been vocal and have sought a rise in the allocation of funds for central projects. We have demanded new projects for Bengal but the state remains deprived," he said.

Accusing the 12 BJP MPs from Bengal of "doing little to take up the state's cause", Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP, said, "They did nothing to help the state and its people economically." Asked about the income tax exemption proposed in the budget, Banerjee said "I need to go through the contents of the budget before speaking on that." Sitharaman, in her budget speech, said, "The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment." Countering Banerjee, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said, "People are conscious enough to see the salient features of this budget, including tax benefits for the middle class." The Budget gave relief to the middle class with regard to tax incidence and rejigged slabs.

Sitharaman announced that annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh will be exempt from I-T under the new income tax regime.

For salaried taxpayers, this income threshold will be Rs 12.75 lakh after taking into account standard deduction.

"The TMC government in West Bengal has failed to ensure speedy implementation of central projects, like the proposed airport in Malda, due to logjam in infrastructure support. The TMC should see its face in the mirror first," Bhattacharya claimed.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said, "Sitharaman ji has presented a dynamic and people-friendly budget as the middle and the lower-middle class have been given relief under the new tax regime.