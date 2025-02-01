Budget 2025: FM promises intervention in 100 districts to boost crop yields

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised a targeted intervention in 100-odd districts across the country under the ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ in the Union Budget 2025 to raise productivity, adopt crop diversification, push irrigation coverage and storage facilities.

The programme that would be run in conjunction with states is modelled on the lines of the “aspirational districts” programme of the NDA government. However, the Budget fine prints show that there is no central assistance for the scheme.

That apart, the budget also promised to set-up a new National Makhana (foxnut) Board in poll-bound Bihar with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.

Bihar is the country’s largest producer of foxnuts and the state agriculture minister had long been asking for a special emphasis on the crop. The Budget also promised a new 1.27 million tonnes urea plant in Assam (Namrup) to boost domestic production.

On the agriculture research front, the Budget promised to set up a National Mission on Hybrid Seeds, but with a meagre allocation of just Rs 100 crore.

The Budget for Department of Agricultural Research and Development (DARE) was kept at Rs 10,466.49 crore, which was a meagre increase of just 3 per cent.

For development of the cotton crop, which has seen a sharp drop in yields due to low technological interventions, the FY26 Budget promised a new mission with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.

There were a host of tax tweaks for the cotton sector as well, including that of yarn and knitting.

The biggest allocation in terms of new schemes was for the National Mission on Pulses, which the government promised with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore.

“Our government will now launch a 6-year ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’ with a special focus on Tur, Urad and Masoor. Central agencies (NAFED and NCCF) will be ready to procure these 3 pulses, as much as offered during the next four years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements,” Sitharaman said.

Overall, the agriculture and allied sectors, got a budgetary allocation of Rs 171,437 crore, which was almost 22 per cent more than the Revised Estimate of FY25 and almost 13 per cent more than the Budget Estimates of FY25.

This is perhaps one of the biggest increase in terms of budgetary allocation for the agriculture and allied sectors in the last few years.

For the food and consumer sectors, the food subsidy was pegged at Rs 203,420 crore which is marginally just 3 per cent higher than the Revised Estimate of FY26, while the fertiliser subsidy was lowered to Rs 167,887 crore in BE of FY26 as against Rs 171,299 crore in RE of FY25.

In case of rural sectors, the Budget Estimate of MGNREGA was pegged at Rs 86,000 crore, which is same as BE and RE of FY25, while the allocation for the rural housing schemes was also pegged at Rs 54,832 crore, which is higher than the RE of Rs 32,426 crore of FY25.