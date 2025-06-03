Home / Companies / News / Waaree Renewable Technologies bags Rs 345 cr solar project in Rajasthan

Waaree Renewable Technologies bags Rs 345 cr solar project in Rajasthan

WRTL has secured a significant EPC order for a 300 MW AC (alternate current)/ 435 MW DC (direct current) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Waaree Renewable Technologies
The project is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2025-26, the company said (Photo: X@waareegroup)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Tuesday announced securing a solar project worth Rs 345 crore in Rajasthan from a prominent domestic renewable energy generation company.

The project is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2025-26, the company said.

WRTL has secured a significant EPC order for a 300 MW AC (alternate current)/ 435 MW DC (direct current) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The order, valued at more than Rs 345 crore, was awarded by a prominent domestic renewable energy generation company, the company said, without disclosing any further details.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our relationship, built on mutual trust, shared vision, and a commitment to sustainable growth. We value this partnership deeply and look forward to working closely together to deliver impactful outcomes now and into the future," said Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, WRTL.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the solar plant, along with the development of a 33/220 kV pooling substation.

The project will also feature advanced robotic cleaning systems to ensure high performance and reduce long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HUL launches iSight to track demand trends, competition on real-time basis

Vedanta to raise ₹5,000 crore via unsecured bond issue for refinancing

Premium

ITC stake strategic investment, not financial: BAT chief executive Marroco

Premium

Reliance Retail and Jio likely to trigger Ebitda turnaround for RIL

Aakash Educational moves NCLT to implead EY in edtech firm Byju's dispute

Topics :Waaree Energiessolar projectsrajasthanrenewable energy

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story