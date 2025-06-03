Home / Companies / News / HUL launches iSight app for employees to track demand trends, competition

HUL launches iSight app for employees to track demand trends, competition

Hindustan Unilever introduces iSight app exclusively in India, enabling employees to share real-time feedback on products, market trends and competitors to strengthen brand strategies

Hindustan Unilever
Through iSight, employees can share feedback and insights about HUL's products, their placement, market trends and observations in the marketplace. They can also include suggestions made by family and friends.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, is using its employees to stay ahead of the curve by launching an application called iSight. The app enables employees to track demand trends and competitors’ moves in the market.
 

 
The app aims to help the company understand product efficacy and shelf placement, provide insights into competitive products, and contribute to addressing specific issues within various categories.
 
While this initiative by the maker of Lux is exclusive to India and was launched at the end of April, the application already has 1,000 employees enrolled and has generated 300 insights since its launch.
 
“Our employees are our most passionate consumers. With iSight, we’re putting the power of market insight directly in their hands — to observe, engage and shape the future of our brands. The goal is to scale this as a force multiplier — not just through campaigns, but by enabling every employee to be a constant consumer and customer tracker,” Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director of Hindustan Unilever, told Business Standard.
   
After employee feedback is received, the consumer markets insights team collates and extracts key findings, which are then forwarded to relevant teams for further action.
 
While employees previously had the option to send market feedback via emails or customer care lines, this is the first time the company has rolled out a dedicated app for the purpose.
 
iSight is an HUL initiative exclusive to India. The company has already run two changes for its brands Glow & Lovely and Lifebuoy and is currently analysing the ideas and insights.
 
In a conference call with analysts following its results, Jawa said both Lifebuoy and Glow & Lovely had undergone comprehensive relaunches in response to changing consumer needs.
 
“Lifebuoy has been dedicated to preventing infections and promoting health for over a century, continually evolving with changing consumer preferences. After enhancing the product with Stardust technology, the brand has now elevated its proposition from illness protection to advanced skin protection benefits,” Jawa told investors.
 
He also added, “We also stepped up our investment behind on-trend demand spaces by relaunching Lifebuoy Lemon Aloe Fresh within the freshness segment. We introduced Glow & Lovely with an elevated proposition of newer, brighter skin every day and modern packaging.”
 
While the application gives HUL real-time insights on market trends to help enhance its processes, the company is also incentivising employees for providing feedback while shopping by allowing them to earn points for their contribution.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

