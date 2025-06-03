Home / Companies / News / Reliance Industries set for EBITDA rebound as growth outlook improves

Reliance Industries set for EBITDA rebound as growth outlook improves

Reliance Industries set to post 16 per cent EBITDA growth in FY26, with retail restructuring and telecom tariff hikes contributing to a stronger earnings profile

Goldman expects Reliance’s CROCI (cash return on capital invested) to expand by 140 basis points to 11 per cent by FY27.
Dev Chatterjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is poised for a sharp acceleration in earnings growth, with its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) projected to rise 16 per cent in FY26—a significant rebound from just 2 per cent growth in FY25, according to reports by Goldman Sachs and Bernstein.
 
Goldman expects Reliance’s CROCI (cash return on capital invested) to expand by 140 basis points to 11 per cent by FY27, flagging limited downside risks to consensus earnings estimates. The improved outlook is underpinned by firming refining margins, a revival in retail operations with 15 per cent top-line growth as store and B2C restructuring nears completion, and a likely tariff hike in the telecom segment in the second half of FY26. RIL holds a 66.5 per cent stake in Reliance Jio and an 83 per cent stake in Reliance Retail. The rest of the equity in both companies is held by several global private equity firms, sovereign funds and technology companies.
 
RIL shares closed flat at Rs 1,406 a share. 
 
The American investment bank also highlighted the commissioning of new energy capacities—starting calendar year 2026—including 10 GW of integrated solar and 30 GWh of battery pack and cell assembly, which are expected to bolster the group’s longer-term earnings trajectory.
 
Goldman forecasts a 23 per cent EBITDA increase for Jio Infocomm in FY26, driven by higher average revenue per user (ARPU), which is seen rising to Rs 236 by March 2026, up 14 per cent year-on-year. The telecom unit is also expected to benefit from accelerating fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriber additions, the report said.
 
Jio’s non-connectivity verticals have achieved an annualised revenue run rate of $1.9 billion—up 36 per cent from a year ago—with EBITDA at around $550 million, contributing about 7 per cent to Jio Platforms’ total EBITDA, it said. Goldman sees free cash flow (FCF) for Jio Platforms at $2.5 billion and $4.8 billion in FY26 and FY27, respectively, aided by tariff increases and a moderating capex cycle, driving CROCI to 14 per cent in FY27. 
 
Bernstein analysts echoed the bullish sentiment, citing strengthening growth momentum across verticals. Reliance continues to demonstrate capital allocation discipline, with capex moderating and net debt to EBITDA remaining flat in FY25, according to Bernstein. The firm noted Reliance Retail shut down 2,100 underperforming stores in FY25 as part of a broader rationalisation effort.
 
On the telecom side, Bernstein expects Jio to remain a key growth driver, with ARPU gains translating into stronger earnings as capex trends downward. “We project a 13 per cent revenue CAGR for Jio over the next two years and expect the ramp-up of Jio AirFiber to accelerate broadband additions. Market share gains are likely to continue, with Jio on track to reach 500 million subscribers and a 48 per cent revenue share by FY27,” the note added.

Topics :Reliance IndustriesMukesh Ambani GroupReliance GroupReliance Retail

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

