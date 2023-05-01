Home / India News / Acreage of summer crops down slightly; area under rice, oilseeds falls

Acreage of summer crops down slightly; area under rice, oilseeds falls

The area under coverage for summer crops is marginally down so far at 65.29 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Acreage of summer crops down slightly; area under rice, oilseeds falls

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The area under coverage for summer crops is marginally down so far at 65.29 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry data.

The sowing area under rice and oilseeds is less, while the acreage of pulses and coarse cereals is higher, the data showed.

The ministry on Monday released the progress of area coverage under summer crops as of April 28, 2023.

As per the data, the area under coverage for rice stood at 27.45 lakh hectares so far against 29.14 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Pulses acreage rose to 17.57 lakh hectare from 16.23 lakh hectares, while sowing area of coarse cereals increased to 10.86 lakh hectares from 10.19 lakh hectares.

In the non-foodgrains category, oilseeds acreage is down at 9.40 lakh hectares till April 28 from 10.46 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Overall, the total area under summer crops till April 28 stood at 65.29 lakh hectares, marginally down from 66.02 lakh hectares a year ago.

The growing season for zaid/summer crops is short -- March-June. It is between rabi (winter-sown) and kharif (summer sown) seasons. Zaid/summer crops are raised where assured irrigation facilities are available.

Also Read

Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?

Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta

Wheat sowing up 3% so far this rabi season; oilseeds area up 8%: Govt

Wheat sowing up 15% to 10.14 mn hectares so far; pulses coverage dips: Data

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

Can dissolve marriage on ground of 'irretrievable breakdown', says SC

Demographic change: Karnataka has 1.4 mn fewer voters aged below 39

AP govt sets up checkposts to stop liquor, cash flow to poll-bound K'taka

Why is Brij Bhushan not being arrested despite Posco Act charges: Sidhu

Topics :agriculture economyAgriculture ministrycrop loss

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story