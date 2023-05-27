Home / Companies / Results / Godfrey Phillips India Q4 net up 6.4% to Rs 110 cr, revenue rises 14.3%

Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was Rs 874.15 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 6.41 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 110.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 103.88 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.33 per cent to Rs 968.40 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 846.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips' total expenses were at Rs 869.01 crore, up 17.8 per cent in Q4/FY 23, as against Rs 737.72 crore.

Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was Rs 874.15 crore.

While revenue from retail and related products was Rs 100.98 crore as against Rs 83.52 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, it said.

Godfrey Phillips operates the convenience store chain 24Seven.

For the fiscal year ended March 2023, Godfrey Phillips India's net profit was up 38.52 per cent at Rs 606.82 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 438.06 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 4,227.77 crore in 2022-23. This is 32.4 per cent higher than Rs 3,193.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Topics :Q4 ResultsGodfrey Phillips IndiaGodfrey Phillips

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

