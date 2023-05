Power trading solution provider PTC India Ltd on Saturday posted a 17.67 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 129.34 crore during the March quarter, dragged by higher expenses.

Its net profit was Rs 157.11 crore during the January March quarter of FY22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 3,643.02 crore from Rs 3,107.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses too grew to Rs 3,471.95 crore as against Rs 2,890.57 crore a year ago.