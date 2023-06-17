Home / India News / Biparjoy: Irdai directs insurers to fast-track claim settlement process

Biparjoy: Irdai directs insurers to fast-track claim settlement process

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to have caused loss to property (homes and businesses) and infrastructure in various states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Biparjoy: Irdai directs insurers to fast-track claim settlement process

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Insurance regulator Irdai has asked insurers to settle claims in the states affected by cyclone Biparjoy in an expeditious manner.

In a circular to CEOs of all general insurance companies, and standalone health insurance companies, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said it needs to be ensured that all claims are surveyed immediately and claim payments/on account payments are disbursed at the earliest and in any case not exceeding the stipulated timeline.

"The insurer shall encourage the policyholder to use electronic communication wherever possible for correspondence while initiating the claim and filing all the relevant documents. Efforts shall be made to ensure that digital processes are resorted to the extent possible for assessment of claims," it said.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to have caused loss to property (homes and businesses) and infrastructure in various states.

The regulator has asked the insurers to mobilise all resources to ensure immediate service response, including engaging the services of investigators, surveyors and loss adjustors for quick settlement of claims arising out of the havoc created by the cyclone.

The insurers have been advised to communicate the nomination of a senior executive in each affected state / UT to the Chief Secretary/Officer concerned of the state immediately.

Insurers will be responding/assisting the claimants through their 24x7 helplines, special claims desks at district level with delegated claims settlement teams for speedy processing and settlement of claims, it said. Districts reporting large numbers of claims may be overseen by a designated District Claims Service Head, the circular dated June 16 said.

Insurers have been advised to settle claim payments/on account payments at the earliest and also encourage policyholders to use electronic communication wherever possible for correspondence, it said.

Biparjoy made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night with a wind speed of 115-125 km/hour, causing loss to property and infrastructure in states impacted by the cyclone.

Also Read

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things you should know after 12 hours of landfall

People protest against Trudeau outside High Commission over Khalistan issue

Rural polls: Governor summons Bengal poll panel chief; SEC seeks fresh date

PM Modi's State Visit to US will have significant outcomes: EAM Jaishankar

Indian Army rescues over 3,500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim

I have very good working relationship with govt: Bengal Governor Bose

Topics :IRDAIInsurersCyclone

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story