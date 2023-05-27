Home / Industry / News / Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from Saturday, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from Saturday, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country.

Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November.

We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the electricity in the country, said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Some time ago Nepal was importing up to 400 MW electricity from India to meet the domestic demand.

In Nepal the domestic demand for electricity increases in winter, while the supply decreases and in summer the demand decreases while the supply increases.

Most of the hydropower projects operating in Nepal are based on run-of-the-river. Last year, Nepal earned around 12 billion rupees from exporting electricity to India.

With the onset of monsoons, hydropower plants in Nepal have been producing excess electricity from the elevated water levels in the Himalayan rivers.

Also Read

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for record 28th time

Dry port in Dodhara Chadani: 4-track access road to Nepal border from India

71 bodies recovered in Nepal's plane crash; last missing to be confirmed

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today

Covid-19 pandemic thruster off, demand for chartered flight declines

Medical device's environmental impact can challenge innovation: Report

Govt plans PLI for chemicals used in pharma, other industries: Mandaviya

Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

Topics :electricity in Indiaelectricity sectorNepal

First Published: May 27 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story