Thundershowers in Delhi on Saturday uproot trees, disrupt power supply

Thundershowers in Delhi on Saturday uprooted trees and snapped branches of many others disrupting power supply in some areas of the city, officials said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Power supply in some areas, including Fatehpur Beri, Sainik Farms, Chattarpur, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mahipalpur, Suraj Mal Vihar, Baljeet Nagar and Dilshad Garden, was disrupted at various lengths of time due to the rains, they said.

The morning thundershowers led to a few instances of power disruptions in the affected areas in the city. These disruptions were primarily due to damage to overhead electricity lines, poles and transformers caused by uprooting of trees and breaking of their branches, the officials said.

The combination of wet and swinging tree branches close to overhead cables is also a safety hazard and can cause short circuits, sparking and power outages, said a discom official.

A BSES spokesperson said that discoms BROL and BYPL were on high alert to deal with the situation and pressed quick response teams (QRTs) into service.

Power supply was restored quickly in most of the areas. It took a little longer than usual for restoring electricity in some areas as tree cutting and removal is a time-taking process, he added.

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday morning.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the city after the rainfall.

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

