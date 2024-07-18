22-year-old Youtuber earned 35 lakh a month, Ashneer's reaction goes viral

Ishan Sharma, a 22-year-old Bengaluru native who quit BITS Pilani to focus on his business and YouTube channel, made Rs 35 lakh last month. One clip went viral from his recent podcast where he hosted guests like Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, Sarthak Ahuja, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

While chatting in the podcast, Ishan disclosed that he made Rs 35 lakh last month, and expressed concern about this achievement. However, Ashneer Grover was the most surprised person and his reaction was notably humorous and drew considerable interest. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sharma mentioned that earning Rs 35 lakh a month is a problem as it is a small amount and it doesn't allow him to go outside and do business. The panel was surprised with the statement. Mr Grover, known for his instant reactions, said, "'Tu 35 lakh kamata hai kya mahine me?' (You make ₹ 35 lakhs a month?)." "Tu yahan baithna chahiye, humko puchna chahiye (You should sit at our places, and we should be questioning you.)" he added.

Ashish Mohapatra revealed that he was earning Rs 35,000 when he was at the age of 22, while Sarthak Ahuja and Sanjeev Bikhchandani had earnings of ₹5,000 and ₹1,500 per month, respectively. Ashneer also disclosed that he was earning nothing at the age of 22.

The viral clip was from the video of the viral podcast titled 'Leaked How to Start a Business in 2024 (What ACTUALLY WORKS). In the podcast, Ishan Sharma was interviewing the BharatPe and Third Unicorn founder Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness and Co-founder of Oxyzo Financial Services Mr Ashish Mohapatra, Director at Niamh Ventures and Finance Content Creator, Sarthak Ahuja, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com.

How do Netizens react?

Netizens went crazy after knowing that this 22-year-old guy is making Rs 35 lakh per month through his YouTube videos. One of the users commented, “It's good that he is making 35LPM. But as soon as he becomes famous for this, it'll create a FOMO moment for any college student at this stage. Even though I'm 23 and not earning a penny, I am dependent on my dad, but I'm working on something that'll match the earnings of the same guy at that age.”

"Did he just say ₹35 lakhs/month 'a small money'? " wrote another.

"He’s one of the most hardworking people I know," a third user commented.

"I was having a great day until I saw this," a fourth user wrote.