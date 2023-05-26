'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

Dairy company Amul on Friday dismissed the claims made in a viral video that alleged the presence of fungus in some packs of Amul Lassi.

According to media reports, a video that has now gone viral on social media claimed that the fungus was found in packs of Amul Lassi even before its expiry date.

However, the company has now responded and termed these claims as fake. Amul further said that the video is fabricated to spread misinformation along with unnecessary fears in the minds of consumers.

The dairy cooperative posted its statement and added that the packs shown in the video are damaged from the straw hole area. It further said that liquid can be seen leaking from the hole in the video which has now gone viral.

The clarification also added that the development of fungus is due to the hole, asserting that the maker of the video must be aware of it.

Taking to Twitter, Amul tweeted, "This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and social media platforms regarding the inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor has the location been disclosed."

It further wrote, "As a standard practice, Amul includes a declaration on all their packs advising customers not to purchase puffed or leaky packs."

They reassured consumers that their products are safe for consumption and urged them not to be swayed by the misleading video.

The company's response aims to dismiss any concerns flagged by the consumers and it reassures them about the quality of their products. It further stressed the importance of seeking accurate information.