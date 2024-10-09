Garba performer Ashok Mali dies of heart attack in Pune while performing

A tragic event has clouded the festive celebrations in Pune, Maharashtra, during the Navratri season that has also shocked the nation. Ashok Mali, a Garba trainer, known as the "Garba King," passed away unexpectedly, shattering the lively atmosphere of Dandiya and Garba. The local community was left in mourning after the 50-year-old performer passed away following a heart attack while performing at a Garba event in Chakan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gujarat, India, is the origin of the group dance known as Garba. There is a religious element to it. The Sanskrit term "Garbha Deep" meaning "womb," while the word "Deep" stands for "little earthen lanterns." Usually, it is done in a circle before a large lamp or a statue of Shakti. Garba is a dancing style that honours women, femininity, and it’s a tribute to the nine different kinds of mother deities.

Garba performer dies of heart attack in Pune

In the viral video, Ashok and his son, Bhavesh, were seen dancing enthusiastically at a busy Garba venue in Chakan. As they swayed to the hit song "Ghoonghat Mein Chand Hoga Aanchal Mein Chandni," the joyous audience was thrilled with their performance. According to witnesses, Ashok appeared to be having fun at first, but as the dance went on, he suddenly felt dizzy and fell to his knees.

As bystanders rushed to help him, the atmosphere changed drastically. Bhavesh rushed to his father's side after observing the upsetting turn of events. The people in the crowd quickly took Ashok to a local hospital, but sadly, the medical staff there declared him dead.

Garba king dies of heart attack in Pune: Community in mourning

The untimely death of Ashok Mali has caused immense grief throughout the community. Locals have been deeply affected by the news, with many expressing admiration for his commitment to the Garba art form. A local attendee shared, "We were all enjoying the festival, and then everything changed in an instant. It's hard to process what happened".

Pramod Wagh, senior police inspector at Chakan police station stated that the case would be handed over to Khed police and stated, “The incident was reported in the Khed area, but post-mortem and other procedures were done in Chakan. Prima facie it seems that he died due to a sudden attack.’’