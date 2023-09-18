Hartalika Teej 2023: History, Importance, Mahurat Wishes and Messages



One of the auspicious festivals that Hindu women celebrate is Hartalika Teej. This celebration is observed in the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, which as per the Gregorian calendar lies in the August or September months.

The celebration of Hartalika Teej is perceived as an extraordinary occasion, particularly in northern India. On this day, women fast and wear traditional dresses, and put henna (mehndi) on their hands and feet.



As indicated by Hinduism followers, Hartalika Teej is commemorated to celebrate the sweet gesture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is accepted that on this day, Goddess Parvati had kept a unique fast to have Lord Shiva as her spouse.

What is the history behind the Hartalika Teej?

The name "Haratalika" is derived from "alika", meaning female acquaintance, and "harát", meaning kidnapping. As per mythology, Goddess Parvati went through difficult penance on the banks of the Ganga river to marry Lord Shiva. In any case, when he saw her in this state, Parvati's father Himalaya pursued the choice to marry her to Lord Vishnu.

Goddess Parvati shared her pain with her friend; later she decided to support her and kidnapped her. She drove her to thick woods, where Maa Parvati could do her sadhana until lord Shiva knew of the goddess' commitment and agreed to her marriage. Since that time, the Hartalika Teej has been observed by women to get a spouse.

What is the importance of the Hartaalika Teej? The auspicious celebration of Hartalika Teej is not too far. It is fundamentally a women' s celebration and happens on the third day of the bright lunar fortnight or Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha. The event is observed with much gaiety and fervour in eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, very much like the two Teejs that go before it (Kajari Teej and Hariyali Teej).







Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home Sand or clay idols of Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on this day. Both married and single women can follow the 'nirjala' fast to pray to God for the long lives of their spouses and also to find the right partner for the unmarried girls.

Hartalika Teej 2023: Mahurat

As indicated by Drig Panchang, this year's Hartalika Teej will be observed on Monday, September 18, 2023. The below are the mahurat of this occasion that need to be followed:

Hartalika Teej Puja Mahurat 2023: 06:07 AM to 08:34 AM

Start of Haritalika Teej Tritiya Tithi: 17 September 2023 at 11:08 AM

End of Haritalika Teej Tritiya Tithi: 18 September 2023 at 12:39 PM.

How is Teej celebrated? The women, whether wedded or unmarried, mark a nirjala vrat (without water fast), during which they go without food and drink for around 24 hours. On this day, women pray to God Ganesha, Maa Parvati, and Lord Shiva. A portion of the tasty dishes that are presented as a component of an eminent feast are bedmi poori, raseele aloo, dal baati, besan kadhi, malpua, ghevar, kheer, thekua, and gujia. It is the day when married women get gifts of garments, adornments, cosmetics and different things from their families while being pampered by their maternal or in-laws.

To celebrate, women put on wonderful mehendi or henna and dress in the best traditional clothing, particularly in shades of green and red. In a few areas of the country, ladies mark their fast by awakening up the entire night and joining a gathering of different ladies to sing traditional songs. The vrat generally finishes toward the beginning of the next day.

Happy Hartaalika teej: Wishes and messages

• May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati always be with you on this auspicious Hartalika Teej. Happy Teej!

• On this special day, may your love and bond with your spouse grow stronger and more blissful with each passing moment. Happy Hartalika Teej!

• Wishing you a Teej filled with happiness, love, and prosperity. May your life be as colorful as the mehndi on your hands. Happy Hartalika Teej!

• May the swing of joy fill your heart, and the melodies of Teej bring harmony to your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

• As you fast and pray on this Hartalika Teej, may your devotion bring peace and fulfilment to your soul. Happy Teej!