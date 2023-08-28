Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date, Time, Importance, Puja and Fasting time

On the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Shri Krishna Janmotsav, is observed annually. As per Hindu mythology, Ruler Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on this day.

This year Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling in the night on Janmashtami. As a result, devotees are unsure whether September 6 or September 7 will be Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date and Time As indicated by Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami falls on two consecutive days. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 15:37 on September 6, 2023, and will close at 4:14 on September 7, 2023. that's why it will be seen on the two days.

In the year 2023, the Rohini Nakshatra for Janmashtami will begin at 9:20 am on September 6 and last until 10:25 am on September 7. The celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will happen on September 6 in light of the fact that Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi match the evening of Krishna Janmotsava.

Janmashtami 2023: Pooja Mahurat

The time for the Shri Janmashtami worship begins at 11:57 pm. The birth anniversary and Laddu Gopal worship will be till 12.42 pm.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2023 is falling on two extremely blessed yogas. On Krishna Janmashtami this year, Ravi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are being formed. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, which will stay for the whole day on Janmashtami, is a promising day where every devotee of lovers is satisfied by Shri Krishna.

It is believed that all work done in this yoga brings a ton of blessings upon the devotees. Ravi Yoga will begin from 06:01 am in the morning and will stay till 09:20 am the next day toward the beginning of the day.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Fasting time

Janmashtami fast is usually marked after the birth of Shri Krishna. Devotees can observe Jamashtami's Paran 2023 after 12:42 am. If Janmashtami is observed the day after sunrise, devotees can mark the festival beginning at 6:02 am on September 7.

Post Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is celebrated the next morning. This year's Dahi Handi celebration will be held on 7th September, Thursday.

Happy Janmashtami: Importance In Hindu mythology, Krishna Janmashtami has a significant importance. It commemorates Lord Krishna's birth, which is regarded as the incarnation of divine joy and love.

The celebration isn't just a festival of Krishna's birthday to the world but in addition a sign of his lessons and the qualities he represented. Lord Krishna's life and stories, as portrayed in the epic Mahabharata and different texts, keep on motivating individuals with their wisdom and dedication.