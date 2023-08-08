International Cat Day 2023: All you need to know about this fuzzy pet

The festival of pets and animals has taken place on a worldwide scale like International Tiger Day (July 29th), International Dog Day of the year (August 26th), and so on. Cats hold an extraordinary spot in the hearts of millions of individuals. The furry little creatures also have a day dedicated to their name, the International Cat Day, which is celebrated on August 8th of every year, aimed to focus on and safeguard the rights of one of the most adorable species on the earth.

Cat Day 2023: History International Cat Day is marked every year on August 8th, praising the treasured cat companions that have been essential for mankind's history for a long period of time. As per different reports, cats were once used for hunting and gathering. This was first celebrated in 2002 by the IFAW. The day was to create awareness of the situation of cats all over the planet.

The history of cats is a long and intriguing one. The earliest known proof of cats living alongside people goes as far back as 7500 BC. As per experts, these cats assisted people in agriculture by hunting mice. As people cultivated, cats turned out to be considerably more important as pest control agents.

Cats turned out to be exceptionally famous pets in Europe soon after they were presented by the Romans. In the Middle ages, cats were in many cases used to chase mice and rats in palaces and monasteries

International Cat Day: Importance One of the essential objectives of International Cat Day is to focus on the significance of caring and safeguarding cats. This incorporates giving a safe house, proper nutrition, and clinical attention. The day urges people to consider adopting a cat instead of purchasing from breeders, which will help reduce the number of homeless cats.

Cats have an uncanny capacity to manufacture solid connections with their human companions. International Cat Day highlights the advantages of this bond on mental and emotional health. The friendship and affection given by cats have been demonstrated to ease depression and anxiety.

Worldwide Cats Day: Quotes

• “There are two means of refuge from the misery of life- music and cats": Albert Schweitzer

• “Cats are connoisseurs of comfort": James Herriot

• “What greater gift than the love of a cat": Charles Dickens

• “Cats are intended to teach us that not everything in nature has a purpose": Garrison Keillor

• “Cats are inquisitive, but hate to admit it": Mason Cooley.