All eyes on trump as Tiktok ban takes effect; internet flooded with memes
Restrictions on tiktok: Popular social media application, TikTok, is banned in the United States. The shutdown majorly impacted the creators' economy and attracted hilarious memes on the internetSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Tiktok ban in US:
Bytedance-owned social media application TikTok is banned for United States
users for the weekend as the deadline lapses on Sunday. The landmark judgement that upheld the law makes the application illegal in the United States.
The decision came after the government flagged concerns about national security. TikTok has Chinese ownership which speculated possible data privacy concerns and control of the Chinese government over the app.
However, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to consider a 90-day delay in the implementation of the ban after taking over the US administration.
US creator economy impacted
The decision to ban TikTok has gained huge social media attention and thousands of hilarious memes have flooded over social media and many users are concerned about losing their livelihood. Here are some top memes on the TikTok ban.
Top memes after TikTok ban in US