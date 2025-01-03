Comedian charged 31000 for Jaiselmer flight, books Dubai for 30000 instead

Many people find it nearly impossible to travel within India due to the rise in domestic airfares. Travelers are now discovering that flying to foreign locations is less expensive than flying to certain regions of India. It was recently said by a stand-up comic that he discovered a trip from Delhi to Dubai that was less expensive than a domestic flight from Delhi to Jaisalmer.

The comedian from London, Ankit Grover, said that the international travel to Dubai cost him less at Rs 30,000 per person, whereas the Delhi-Jaisalmer journey cost an astounding Rs 31,000 per person.

He discovered that the price of airline tickets had gone up while he was attempting to arrange a trip from Delhi to Jaisalmer for his parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Grover added that he ultimately chose to book a flight to Dubai because it was actually less expensive.

'Mera Bharat Mahan': The post

Grover stated in his Instagram comment that he researched airfares from Delhi to Jaisalmer and discovered that each individual would have to pay Rs 15,000. However, he was surprised to see that the cost had increased to Rs 31,000 each ticket when he finally got around to booking them a few days later. Grover, an Indian national living abroad, did not say when he checked the costs.

Indigo offers direct flights from Delhi to Jaisalmer, which currently cost around Rs 7,000. In February, the price drops even further. Nevertheless, Ankit Grover chose to purchase tickets to Dubai, which only cost Rs 30,000 per person, after being presented with an inflated price of Rs 31,000 per ticket. This incident sparked a discussion about how the rising cost of living affects domestic travel by asking, "Who is at a loss?"

Comedian booked Dubai flights instead Delhi-Jaisalmer: Netizen reactions

Social media users were shocked to see that an international flight costs less than a domestic one. Himanshu Gupta wrote on X, “People are exploring the foreign trips because of the same price range. Check out the Goa state in the new year, people prefer to go Vietnam or Thailand rather than Goa in the same price range".

Another commented, “Dynamic Pricing, that's how the industry works. Jaisalmer being a smaller airport would have less demand and hence costs more to operate, ooh there are multiple daily departures between Dubai and India. If you wanna get to Jaisalmer so badly, look at alternative methods".

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed had previously brought up the issue of the rising cost of airline tickets, claiming that a flight from Delhi to Kannur had cost Rs 22,000 in total.