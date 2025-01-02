Noise from music, firecrackers relentless: Japanese tourist on India travel

Although India's rich food and lively culture have long drawn tourists from all over the world, many foreign travelers may find the country's ‘noise levels’ to be challenging. Recently, a Japanese tourist shared their experience, complaining about the loud music and continuous honking.

Overstimulated in India byu/im-knackered inindia The stranger described the noise as "overwhelming" but praised the cuisine and the hospitality of the locals. However, she observed that the music and fireworks enhance the sensory overload, making even far-off weddings seem like they are taking place just next door.

Japanese tourist in India: The post

A Japanese tourist who visited Agra, Rajasthan and Punjab wrote a lengthy post, where she also complimented India's food and clothing. In her reddit post, she wrote, "I'm a Japanese person who is currently in India to travel. First off, I will say that I like India".

She added, "The food is tasty and most people are helpful when asked for help. But, it's also hard to be here. The environment is always very loud, it's so overwhelming. There have been times that I have broken down crying in my room due to the over stimulation”.

Also Read

“The music is so loud, if someone is having a wedding far away, I will hear the music and firecrackers like it's happening right next to me. And they are relentless. The honks are almost always blaring, especially the trucks and it feels like complete sensory overload,” she continued.

Japanese tourist in India: The sufferings

According to the tourist, she had to suffer from loud music and the constant sound of firecrackers going off throughout the night. In order to cope with the loudness and avoid feeling overpowered all the time, the woman subsequently turned to Indians for assistance.

"The honks are almost always blaring, especially the trucks and it feels like complete sensory overload. There have been people celebrating minor festivals on the roads, completely blocking them and playing loud drums and music. I just wish things were quieter, I don’t mean to be rude," she wrote.

Even when sleeping, the Japanese tourist pointed out that wearing earplugs all the time is not a practical solution. They debated whether to find more peaceful locations to explore in India or to just accept the circumstances.

In order to avoid congested tourist destinations, such as well-known hill stations, the person has now made plans to travel to locations like Himachal Pradesh, Rishikesh, Ladakh, and portions of northeastern India.

Japanese tourist in India: Netizens reaction

Her complaints were acknowledged by the Indian community on Reddit, which also recommended more quieter locations for her to visit. One user said, "I am a very ear sensitive person and I relate with you too so you’re not alone. A densely populated area would do that. However, a place where there are less people living could solve this".

Another user advised, "Not surprised. We are almost a billion and half people crammed into this loud but amazing country. I would take it as part of the experience & ear plugs are the easiest hack at least outdoors."

Another added, “What I would suggest is explore India outside of the major cities. Go to smaller towns in the south or north east. It’s a completely different vibe. Make some local friends and have them travel with you and help you around."

The post has received more than 3,000 upvotes since it was shared on Reddit.