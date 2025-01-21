Harry Potter spotted at Mahakumbh? Viral video confuses the internet

A man who remarkably resembles the well-known fictitious figure Harry Potter is featured in a video that was posted on Instagram and has gone viral. The viral video was captured at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which has left viewers confused and hustling to the comments section.

Such viral videos' showcases social media's influence in modern society. The clip serves as a reminder of how easily false information may spread when people are willing to believe the unexpected, even though its purpose was to amuse and surprise viewers.

Harry Potter spotted at Mahakumbh?

The unnamed man was observed enjoying consuming Prasad from a disposable plate while wearing pants and a puffy jacket. His remarkable resemblance to Harry Potter attracted everyone's attention. Author J.K. Rowling's well-known character, Harry Potter, is recognizable by his round spectacles, untidy black hair, and a scar on his forehead that resembles lightning.

Daniel Radcliffe, a British actor who starred in the popular film series based on the books, brought him to life on screen. Viewers are in awe and confused after watching the viral video, which bears the caption, ‘Kumbh me angrez ne khaya bhandara’.

Netizens reaction to the Harry Potter at Mahakumbh

The video speedily went viral, with several users commenting on the section. One user said, “Harry Potter prasad ka aanad lete huye (Harry Potter is enjoying the prasad)". Another user commented, “Bhai Harry Potter jaisa dikh raha hai (Bro, he is looking like Harry Potter)". Another wrote, “Ye Daniel Radcliffe hai kya?” Another one wrote, “Bhai, ye toh Harry Potter hai,” meanwhile others simply reacted with shocked emojis.

Others said, “Isne khana barbaad nahi kia (He did not waste food)". Other user commented, “Bharat m khana pura khatam karne ka khane ka adar krna inko bhi ata h hame garv hona chahiye ki inhe bhi respect h hamari (They also know how to respect food by finishing it completely in India. We should be proud that they respect our culture too)".

All about the Maha Kumbh 2025

January 13 marked the beginning of Mahakumbh 2025, which will go on till February 26. On January 21, many devotees gathered at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam to take a sacred bath in spite of the cold and fog. On the ninth day of the event, approximately 16 lakh devotees reportedly took the dip, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Since January 13, about 9 crore people have taken part in the holy ceremony at the meeting point of the Yamuna, Ganga, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

One of the biggest religious gatherings in the world, the Mahakumbh takes place in four different places in India every 12 years. January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri) are the important upcoming bathing dates.