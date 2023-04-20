Road to Ultra return to India after five years in Mumbai on April 14



Large gatherings of crowds make their presence felt in the one-day festival on April 14 at NESCO Centre in Mumbai. All the music lovers were present at NESCO Centre in Goregaon last Friday to enjoy the overdose of music. The world-renowned international music festival, Road to Ultra came to Mumbai City after five years with a stellar line-up that includes the likes of Afrojack and KSHMR, among others.



This time the festival featured top music artists from across the globe. The performer list includes the swift comebacks of DJ producers like Afrojack and KSHMR, James Hype, a British house DJ making his India debut, Teri Miko, and various artists. Previously, Road to Ultra was held in the year 2017, it was a massive success at that time, and since then, fans were waiting for the next edition.

DJ KSHMR added desi flavour to the event DJ KSHMR along with his favourite tracks, also played some unreleased tracks of artists like Badshsh, Raja Kumar, and MC Stan.



He made the night unforgettable for the fans by adding desi flavour. He also did his amazing take on 'Naatu Naatu' and 'Oo Antava.' The unannounced track quickly went viral and was loved by the fans present there. They were enjoying the newest songs of their favourites and the collaboration of KSHMR.

Foods and beverages also available for the audience The large gathering enjoyed the event, and they also loved the wide range of food and beverage options available from popular vendors.