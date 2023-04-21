Twitter removes blue tick from celebrities' accounts across the world

Twitter blue tick helps users to distinguish between original accounts and the imposters. It also prevents users from creating fake accounts.
Celebrities losing blue tick Many celebrities in India and the world lost their blue tick verification badge on Thursday.
The celebration list is quite long, including movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and so on.
Politicians like Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi also found their blue tick missing.
International stars like Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, and former US president Donald Trump lost their blue tick on Thursday.
Twitter Blue subscription fee Twitter charges different prices from individuals and companies. One with an individual account has to pay $8/month (approximately Rs 660). Whereas an organisation interested to retain the blue tick should pay $1000/month (approx. Rs 82K) and $50 (approx. Rs 4,100) for each affiliate or employee account.
Twitter offers gold checks for verified organisations and grey checks for a government organisation and their affiliates.
Twitter earlier tweeted about removing blue tick plans Twitter in March announced in March about its plan to remove Twitter-verified check marks.
Here's what Twitter tweeted in March, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue."
