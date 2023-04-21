Twitter removes blue tick from celebrities' accounts across the world



Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been asking people to pay a subscription fee of $8 (approximately Rs 660) to continue having a verified blue tick on their Twitter profile.



Twitter blue tick helps users to distinguish between original accounts and the imposters. It also prevents users from creating fake accounts. The micro-blogging platform Twitter has finally removed the blue tick from celebrities' accounts who failed to pay the subscription amount.

Celebrities losing blue tick Many celebrities in India and the world lost their blue tick verification badge on Thursday.



The celebration list is quite long, including movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and so on.



Indian star cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma also lost their blue tick verification badges.



Politicians like Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi also found their blue tick missing.



International stars like Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, and former US president Donald Trump lost their blue tick on Thursday. Businessmen and cricket stars also lost their blue tick. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, and Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji lost their blue tick.

Twitter Blue subscription fee Twitter charges different prices from individuals and companies. One with an individual account has to pay $8/month (approximately Rs 660). Whereas an organisation interested to retain the blue tick should pay $1000/month (approx. Rs 82K) and $50 (approx. Rs 4,100) for each affiliate or employee account.



Twitter offers gold checks for verified organisations and grey checks for a government organisation and their affiliates.