Viral video: YouTuber organises 'helicopter ride' for retiring US cop

A video has been going hugely viral on social media since the last three days. YouTuber Mattylp's endearing gesture for a retiring cop turned into a web sensation on different social media stages. The YouTuber gave the sheriff a stylish farewell with an astonishing helicopter ride.

He posted the video to his YouTube channel and claimed that he was contacted by the police to perform an ‘unique favour.’

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

YouTuber organises 'helicopter ride' for retiring US cop: Insights The YouTuber shared that he was not clear about the reason for the favour until he landed. Incredibly, he was requested to give Tony, the retiring official, an essential helicopter ride on his last day before retirement. The second the cop took the helicopter ride, he was overflowing with happiness and appreciation.

The police official likewise settled on his last radio call from the helicopter, and he shared a few memorable tales to the YouTuber. The video was posted on YouTuber on January 2 and has gathered more than 9,32,656 views. The viral clip has amassed a variety of responses from the netizens.









Netizen reactions on video of helicopter ride A retired sheriff wrote on the video, "I'm a retired Sheriff's Office commander. That was an awesome send-off for that officer he will never forget. Thank YOU ...for your service." • Another retired sheriff wrote, "I am also a retired cop of over 35 years of service... this was way cool brother.. wish I could have had a send-off like this.... something you will never forget..."

• "Mattylp, you are an asset to your community! Thank you for your help in making this officer's final day as he retires! It's a day he'll never forget," the third user added.

• The fourth user wrote, "Wow, what a cool last day "on the job." I wasn't expecting to get teary hearing the "10-42" call out, but as a 19-year military veteran, I have huge respect for his service and the emotion of the final radio call. Thank you for taking the time to do this for the police officer and putting the video together of his last day's ride".

• The fifth user commented, "It's refreshing to see a police officer treated with respect by the people to whom he has dedicated his life (the HS kids, especially), in these days of utter disrespect for our finest who enable us to sleep without worry".