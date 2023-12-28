Home / Social Viral / Parle-G replaces iconic girl's image with this Instagram influencer's face

Parle-G replaces iconic girl's image with this Instagram influencer's face

Parle, the popular biscuit manufacturer, surprised fans by featuring an influencer on its biscuit packet instead of the iconic Parle-G girl

Parle-G featured a smiling image of Mr Bunshah on the biscuit wrapper instead of the iconic girl
BS Trends New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Biscuit manufacturer Parle startled internet fans when it shared a post featuring an influencer's face on the packet's cover instead of the iconic Parle-G girl. The amusing post was in reaction to content creator Zervaan J Bunshah's viral video, in which he posed a hilarious question to his followers. "If you meet the owner of Parle, do you call him Parle sir, Mr. Parle, or Parle G?" he asked in a video.

In the clip, Bunshan can be seen sitting in a car with a puzzled expression while the catchy 'Ae Jee Oo Jee' tune from Anil Kapoor's film 'Ram Lakhan' plays in the background.

The video also piqued the interest of Parle-G, who joined in on the fun with a funny comment. The official Parle-G account commented, "Bunshah ji, you can call us the OG."

Later, instead of the iconic girl, Parle-G featured a smiling image of Bunshah on the biscuit wrapper. "While you figure out what to call the owner of Parle-G, you can call us your favourite biscuit to enjoy with a cup of chai. What say @bunshah ji," read the caption.


The content creator was overjoyed with the gesture and commented to the post, mentioning how he used to enjoy Parle-G biscuits as a child.

"BAHAHAHAHAHA SEASONS GREETINGS INDEED. Parle G will always be my nourishment growing up, after any excursion, party, gathering, craving, fancy cake mein bhi ingredient rehta hai! I toh ate the biscuits as a kid thinking I'd become smarter. Usme toh kalti diya tum logon ne," he wrote.

This hilarious story follows a similar interaction at Lay's last month. Bunshah, known for his amusing Parsi caricatures, took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction with the changed flavor of Lay's Magic Masala variant. Lay's India was drawn to the influencer's video, which featured a humorous tirade against the popular snack.

"What have you done to my Magic Masala? The magic is no longer there. Now, it is meetha masala. This is possibly the worst thing you could have done. Are you out of your goddamn mind?" he had said in the video.


In response to Bunshah's concerns, Lay's reassured him that the Magic Masala variant he adored would return soon, clarifying that the variant he criticised was a limited-edition pack.

"Hello! We understand that India's Magic Masala has been your favourite, and you want the magic back. This pack was a limited edition, and we intend to add more joy to the life of our consumers. So, don't worry, we have your back! India's Magic Masala is coming back," the company wrote in a DM to the content creator.

Topics :Parle GInstagramBS Web ReportsInfluencer campaign

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

