Vivek Bindra hits out at Sandeep Maheshwari's claims, video goes viral

Bindra, while addressing Maheshwari's questions one by one, called him 'Janeman' and said that he or his group must have enquired about the opposite side as well

Sandeep Maheshwari
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
The chaotic world of social media keeps generating one controversy after another. Every day there is a new story about some political or social slugfest, with one group or person attacking the other. One such spot in the social media world is the video streaming site YouTube.
Last week, renowned YouTuber and notable life coach Sandeep Maheshwari shared a video on his channel with respect to a business course. During the discussion, students taking the course focused on the details. At the point when Maheshwari came to realise about the fee structure and the results, he called it a 'scam'.

Vivek Bindra and Sandeep Maheshwari's ‘scam’
Following this, the video turned into a web sensation and as the video picked up speed, with many individuals confusing him with another speaker Vivek Bindra. The latter was also referred to in many accusations related to the same controversy.
Subsequently, Maheshwari said that he was being constrained to bring down the video. On the other hand, people began to respond to the video, expressing their support for Maheshwari and requesting that he not remove it.




 

Vivek Bindra and Sandeep Maheshwari's controversy: Insight
There is the video, shared by the YouTube channel 'Sandeep Maheshwari', with the title named, 'BIG SCAM EXPOSED | By Sandeep Maheshwari."

Responding on the entire situation, Vivek Bindra on YouTube shared a 'response video' called as 'Janeman Biggest Controversy | Biggest Program | Biggest Attack - Dr Vivek Bindra."
With this, the video by Bindra turned into a web sensation and individuals began taking their sides, some supported Bindra, while others took the side of Maheshwari. Over 2.1 million people have viewed the video, which was published on December 20.
"I respect both of you.. both are motivating and visionaries. Hope this gets resolved soon," One media user posted. 
"Both of you have very good knowledge. Let's keep fighting. Who cares? I watch both of you but don't go to invest a single penny," another said. 

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

