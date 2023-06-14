World Blood Donor Day 2023: History, Theme, Everything you need to Know



However, donors may also enjoy additional advantages from blood donation. Blood donation can assist with diminishing excess iron levels in the blood in this way preventing hemochromatosis, a condition which can build the danger of cardiovascular illnesses including heart attack and stroke. This can assist in the early detection of certain health conditions that might otherwise go unnoticed, such as anaemia or other infectious diseases. On June 14 each year, World Blood Donor Day is observed to honour the selfless acts of voluntary blood donors and to celebrate life and humanity. The gift of life, blood, is the most precious gift anyone can give to another. If the blood is separated into its components, red cells, platelets, and plasma, which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions, the decision to donate blood can save a life or several lives.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: History The WHO established World Blood Donor Day for the first time in 2004. It was declared an annual global event at the 58th World Health Assembly in 2005 to highlight the significance of blood donation.



However, the WHO chose to praise the birthday of Karl Landsteiner as World Blood Donor Day. American-Austrian immunologist and pathologist, Landsteiner's research on blood groups and the creation of the modern blood transfusion system earned him the Nobel Prize in 1930. Blood donation has been around since ancient times. Richard Lower, an English physician is best known for his groundbreaking research on blood transfusion and the cardiopulmonary system, which he described in his book "Tractatus de Corde." He was the first person to investigate the science of animal blood donation and he was able to successfully transfer blood between two dogs without causing any significant harm.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often" is the slogan or theme of World Blood Donor Day 2023. The theme focuses on the significance of giving blood or plasma on a regular basis to create a safe and long-term supply of blood and blood products that can be available at any time, anywhere in the world, so that all patients who are in need of treatment can receive it immediately and save their lives.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Importance The significance of giving blood isn't just to save the existence of thousands of individuals who are in need of life, yet additionally to save the existence of a lot more who are impacted by different sicknesses and assist them with battling various diseases.

Blood donation doesn't cause shortcomings. According to published literature, Blood volume (plasma) is replenished within 24-48 hours. Adults in good health replenish their red blood cells three to four weeks after donation.



World Blood Donor Day 2023: Advantages



Donating blood on a regular basis helps keep the body's iron levels in a healthy range, lowering the risk of conditions like hemochromatosis. This safeguards the body against cardiovascular illnesses and limits heart attack dangers. Blood donation has significant medical advantages. In addition to the fact that it offers fundamental help in health-related crises, patients going through medical procedures and disease therapies, however, it also holds important benefits for the donors themselves.



Post the process of the blood donation, the body delivers new cells to improve overall well-being and functions towards the volume of blood lost in no less than 48 hours of donation. Blood donation assists with the early detection of specific medical issues, like anaemia or infectious illnesses

The majority of individuals who give their blood will generally recover quickly from their sicknesses and, surprisingly, carry on with a more extended life, it likewise helps in weight reduction and in keeping up with solid liver decreasing the cancer risks.

