BS BFSI Summit: From Amit Chandra to Ankur Bansal, here're PE experts

Bain Capital



Amit Chandra joined Bain Capital in 2008 and is founder of the Mumbai office, a partner and the firm’s chairman for India. He is a member of the financial & business services vertical and a member of the Asian Pacific leadership team.



Earlier, Chandra spent most of his professional career at DSP Merrill Lynch. Here he had direct oversight of the firm's global markets and investment banking business. He retired from DSP Merrill Lynch in 2007 as a board member and managing director. Prior to his MBA, Chandra also worked at Larsen & Toubro, India's leading engineering & construction firm.

Multiples Alternate Asset Management



Renuka Ramnath is the founder, managing director, and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management. With a career spanning over 35 years in financial services, across private equity, investment banking, and structured finance, Ramnath started her career with the ICICI group and held leadership roles in investment banking, structured finance, and e-commerce. She spent eight years as the managing director and chief executive of ICICI Venture, building it into one of the largest private equity funds in the country. In 2009, she took an entrepreneurial turn and founded Multiples, a dedicated India-focused private equity platform.

Motilal Oswal Alternates



Ankur Bansal

BlackSoil



Ankur Bansal is co-founder and director of BlackSoil, an alternative credit platform. His strong investment acumen, relationship with domestic and international private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms, association with high-pedigree banks and in-depth knowledge of the PE/VC and real estate sectors have been behind BlackSoil's success. Under his leadership, BlackSoil has invested over Rs 6,000 crore across 200 deals through its multiple funds and NBFCs by creating lending solutions for growth companies, financial institutions, and real estate developers. a chartered accountant and a chartered financial analyst, he worked with JP Morgan, Citi and Morgan Stanley before co-founding BlackSoil.

Vishal Tulsyan, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Alternates, spent over two decades in the Indian financial sector across private equity (PE), investment banking and structured finance before co-founding Motilal Oswal Alternates. Earlier, he worked with Rabobank, helping build its corporate finance and investment banking franchise. He was also responsible for the origination and execution of structured finance, project finance, acquisition finance, PE and M&A transactions. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and is a member of the ICAI.