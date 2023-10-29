BS BFSI Summit: From Umesh Revankar to Rakesh Singh, here're NBFC experts

Business Standard BFSI Summit: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31



Umesh Revankar

Shriram Finance







Rajiv Sabharwal Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman at Shriram Finance, was earlier vice-chairman and managing director at Shriram Transport Finance Company. He has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Having started his career with the Shriram group as an executive trainee in 1987, he worked in several key leadership roles of the business. He has been instrumental in making Shriram Transport India’s largest commercial vehicle financier. He is chairman of the Finance Industry Development Council, the representative body of asset and loan-financing NBFCs.

Tata Capital



Rajiv Sabharwal has been managing director and chief executive of Tata Capital since 2018. He has over 29 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Previously, he has worked as a partner in True North Managers LLP, and executive director on the board of ICICI Bank responsible for several businesses, including retail and business banking. Sabharwal also served as the chairman of ICICI Home Finance and was on the board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He holds a BTech in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Lucknow.



Rakesh Singh

Aditya Birla Finance



Managing director and chief executive of Aditya Birla Finance since 2011, Rakesh Singh has over 27 years of experience in the BFSI sector. Previously, Singh served as a director on the board of Aditya Birla Housing Finance. He has played a crucial role in driving the growth trajectory of both the NBFC and housing finance businesses. Before joining Aditya Birla Finance, Singh spent 16 years with Standard Chartered Bank, heading its mortgage business in India. He attended advanced management programmes at Harvard Business School and IIM Kolkata.