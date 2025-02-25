India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant to share key insights at BS Manthan

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog, is set to address the second edition of BS Manthan, Business Standard’s flagship thought leadership summit, scheduled for February 27-28 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event holds special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of Business Standard’s publication. , India’s G20 Sherpa and former, is set to address the second edition of BS Manthan, Business Standard’s flagship thought leadership summit, scheduled for February 27-28 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event holds special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of Business Standard’s publication.

Kant has consistently advocated for structural economic reforms to propel India towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, targeting a $32 trillion economy.

Recently, Kant emphasised that India must become a global leader in sunrise sectors such as renewable energy, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain long-term growth while speaking at the 'Bharat Climate Forum 2025.' He pointed out that India’s solar panel industry is five to seven years behind global competitors, signaling the need for rapid advancements.

Kant has also urged for an increase in private credit to gross domestic product (GDP), as India's ratio remains lower than in the US, Europe, and China. He also called for district-level GDP estimates, arguing that granular economic data can improve policy implementation and drive socio-economic progress.

G20 leadership and Kant’s new book

Kant recently released his book, 'How India Scaled Mt G20: The Inside Story of the G20 Presidency,' which details India’s diplomatic maneuvering in securing a joint statement amid global crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, post-Covid economic recovery, climate change challenges, and India’s bilateral tensions with China.

The book provides a behind-the-scenes look at India’s strategic leadership in global diplomacy.

BS Manthan

Launched in 2024, BS Manthan serves as a forum for policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to engage in meaningful discussions on economic and business challenges. The second edition aims to continue shaping India’s economic roadmap, featuring top minds from government and industry over two days of dialogue.