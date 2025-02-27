Global order won't be determined by developed nations: FM Sitharaman

The global order will not be determined by the developed nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the BS Manthan summit on Thursday. In her keynote address at the two-day summit, Sitharaman spoke on the theme ‘The Great Reset: India in a New World Order.' The Finance Minister said that trade and technology will play a crucial role in the new world order and India will need to participate. "Global order will not be determined by developed countries," she asserted, adding that the developed countries also need technology and talent. "Developed countries have the money to invest, but that is not going to be sufficient for them either," she said.

"Your interests and the interests of your friendly nation is going to determine the movements of goods," she said.

Sitharaman spoke on the importance technology will play in on the global order. While recognising that technology is vital, she acknowledged the limitations such as costs, that India may face. However, she added that talent was not a geographical limitation and that India would need to work on attracting talent. "There is no way any country can ignore technology. The pace at which it is moving forward, India is well positioned," she said. "We need to attract talent and we need to be open-minded about it. We should not be scared that it will take away something from our people."

Sitharaman’s address comes at a pivotal moment for India, as the country works to solidify its global standing while navigating complex geopolitical challenges, China's growing influence, and the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. These factors, along with broader macroeconomic trends, will be central to discussions at the summit, where top policymakers, industry leaders, and economists will share their insights.

