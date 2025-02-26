BS Manthan: Niti Aayog's Suman Bery to speak on fiscal problems, SDG goals

As India strides towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the role of local governance and innovative state-level initiatives has never been more critical. At the upcoming Business Standard’s BS Manthan annual summit, Suman Bery, vice-chairperson of Niti Aayog, will take centre stage to discuss the challenges and opportunities in strengthening SDG localisation and India’s broader economic vision.

Scheduled for February 28 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, Bery’s session promises to offer valuable insights into how India can institutionalise SDGs at the grassroots level while addressing pressing financial and developmental challenges.

Bery’s address comes at a time when states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Jharkhand are leading the way in adopting innovative approaches to localise SDGs. These states have demonstrated how effective governance and community engagement can drive progress on critical goals such as poverty alleviation, clean energy, and sustainable cities. At BS Manthan, Bery is expected to highlight these success stories while exploring scalable solutions that can be replicated across the country.

The session will also delve into the financial and structural challenges faced by states in achieving their SDG targets. Earlier this month, Bery led a high-level Niti Aayog delegation to Andhra Pradesh, where he met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the state’s financial situation and its ambitious Viksit AP-2047 vision document. The meeting, which also included Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P Keshav, focused on aligning the state’s development agenda with national priorities and ensuring fiscal sustainability. This dialogue underscores the importance of collaborative federalism in driving India’s growth and development.

At the BS Manthan, Bery is likely to emphasise the need for a cohesive strategy that balances fiscal prudence with sustainable development. His insights will be particularly relevant in the context of India’s efforts to meet its SDG commitments while navigating economic uncertainties. The session will also explore how states can leverage technology, data, and partnerships with organizations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to accelerate progress on the SDGs.

Mark your calendars for February 27 and 28, as BS Manthan convenes at the Taj Palace in New Delhi to ignite conversations that will shape India’s tomorrow.