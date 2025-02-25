Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra to speak at BS Manthan's second edition

The second edition of BS Manthan, one of India’s premier thought leadership summits, is set to take place on February 27–28 in New Delhi. Bringing together top policymakers, business leaders, and global strategists, the event will serve as a platform for critical discussions on India’s economic and policy trajectory in an evolving global landscape.

A key highlight of the summit will be a fireside chat with PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, on February 27. Mishra will share his insights on the crucial topic: “How India Should Negotiate an Uncertain World.”

The summit will also host a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uday Kotak, Founder & Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Chris Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy, Jefferies along with other policymakers, business leaders and thinkers.

Pramod Kumar Mishra, is the 13th and current Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India. He is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1972 batch, belonging to the Gujarat cadre.

From 2001 to 2004, he served as the Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Mishra holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, which he completed in 1972 with first-class honours. In 1990, he earned another Master’s degree in Development Economics, and later, he completed a PhD in Economics/ Development Studies from the University of Sussex.

In his previous addresses on multiple occasions, Mishra spoke about several important topics such as 'self-reliant India' (Atmanirbhar Bharat), sustainable economic growth and regional stability and diplomacy. He often talked about the role of sound and transparent public policies in governments. He believes that effective governance can drive socio-economic development and help India navigate global uncertainties.

During the two-day summit, experts will discuss several key topics that are essential in shaping the India of the future. Some of the key topics are; Current economic growth & challenges, Developed vs Emerging: India’s markets in a new world order, Role of India’s climate actions amid a ‘new climate order’, India’s economic reset amid a new world order and Defence and private sector: Collaboration and coordination among others.