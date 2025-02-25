BS Manthan: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to speak on India in the new world order

Business Standard is set to host the second edition of BS Manthan , one of India’s premier thought leadership summits, on February 27 and 28 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. This year’s event carries special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Business Standard’s publication.

The two-day summit will open with an inaugural address by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , who will speak on the theme ‘The Great Reset: India in a New World Order’. Following her address, Sitharaman will participate in a fireside chat, where she will discuss India’s evolving role in the global economy.

Crucial moment for India’s economy

Sitharaman’s address comes at a time when India, the world’s most populous democracy, is also its fastest-growing emerging economy. According to World Bank projections, India will maintain this status for at least the next two years. The country’s economic resurgence has been marked by a strong recovery post-pandemic, supported by digital innovation, improved supply chains, and policy reforms.

However, as India cements its position on the global stage, it must navigate geopolitical complexities, including China's economic manoeuvres and the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency. These issues, along with broader macroeconomic trends, will be key topics of discussion at the summit, featuring insights from top policymakers, industry leaders, and economists.

Budget, new income tax bill, and more

The summit also follows a series of major economic announcements by the government. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025, providing significant relief to the middle class. One of the most notable measures was a historic increase in the personal income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. This move, along with revised tax brackets, is expected to help taxpayers save up to Rs 1.1 lakh annually.

Additionally, Sitharaman recently introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, urging Parliament to set up a select committee to examine the legislation. The Finance Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining India’s position as the fastest-growing economy, with projections indicating a 6.4 per cent real GDP growth and 9.7 per cent nominal GDP growth for the year.

Private consumption is expected to play a major role in this growth, with rural demand driving an estimated 7.5 per cent increase in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE). This would take PFCE to 61.8 per cent of nominal GDP, its highest share since 2002-03.

BS Manthan: A forum for thought leaders

Launched in 2024, BS Manthan was envisioned as a forum for thought leaders to deliberate on key economic, business, and policy challenges. In its second edition, the summit aims to expand on these discussions, bringing together top minds from government, industry, and academia for two days of insightful conversations.