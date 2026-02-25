Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi to headline Day 2 of BS Manthan: Schedule

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi will lead the conversation around India's future roadmap on Day 2 of the Business Standard Manthan 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday.

The day’s discussions will focus on India’s food and energy security, as well as the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in creative sectors, with leaders from the government, leading think tanks, and industry engaging in detailed deliberations on these topics.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Day 2 of Business Standard Manthan

Session 1: 09.45 am

Topic: Aligning India with evolving geopolitics Speaker: Amitabh Kant, Ex-G20 Sherpa, Government of India Session 2: 10.15 am Topic: AI for India: From ambition to execution Panellist: Jibu Elias, Country Lead for India, Mozilla Professor Sandeep Shukla, Director, IIIT Hyderabad Arunima Sarkar, Head, Initiatives, Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) India, World Economic Forum Session 3: 10.30 am Topic: Data & dominance in a Digital-first India Speaker: Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India Session 4: 11 am Topic: Making India future-ready Speaker: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Session 5: 11.45 am Topic: Can India be the world’s food factory?

Panellist: Ramesh Chand, Member, Niti Aayog Ashok Gulati, Professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) Laveesh Bhandari, President & Senior Fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) Session 6: 11.45 am Topic: Can startups catalyse the next green revolution? Panellist: Adarsh Srivastav, Co-founder, DeHaat Anand Chandra, Co-founder and Executive Director, Arya.ag Amith Agarwal, CEO, AgriBazaar Session 7: 12.30 pm Topic: Net zero in a Viksit Bharat context: Is India energy-ready for the 2070 target? Speaker: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Session 8: 12.30 pm Topic: How future-ready are our social infrastructures – health, education, sanitation, and such?

Panellist: Ashish Dhawan, Founder & CEO, The Convergence Foundation Vineet Nayar, Founder & Chairman, Sampark; former CEO, HCLTech Archna Vyas, Country Director India, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Session 9: 02.15 pm Topic: India’s high tech manufacturing prospects Panellist: Kollareddy Ramachandra, CEO, Midwest Tushar Vikram, CEO, Mashreq Bank Abhishek Singh, Sr. VP - Defence (India & SE Asia), Rolls-Royce Session 10: 02.50 pm Topic: From coal to cells, India’s energy journey Speaker: Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Session 11: 03.30 pm Topic: Smoothing the EV transition Panellist: Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast India Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric