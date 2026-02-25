BS Manthan 2026: AI, trade currents reshape policy discourse on Day 1

Artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as the meeting point of conversations on day one of Manthan — the annual thought leaders’ summit hosted by Business Standard at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Coming soon after the India AI Impact Summit, the theme made its way into every fireside chat and panel discussion with ministers, industrialists, startups and bureaucrats. Speaker after speaker assessed the likely impact of emerging technologies, especially AI, on risk and opportunity scale while exploring ways to make India future-ready. The talks across some 10 sessions on Tuesday also reflected trade and tariff in good measure, again capturing the flavour of the season. Besides tech, trade and tariff, leaders were heard mentioning another word, quite frequently: Manthan.

Goyal: Have an open mind on attracting better technology, more investment from China India may adopt a “calibrated” and “step by step” approach to easing restrictions on Chinese investments, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, stressing that foreign direct investment from China is “not banned” but subject to approval under Press Note 3. “We will see what really needs to be done in consultation with industry,” he said. He further said recent free-trade agreements protect farmers, MSMEs, and startups, citing trade gains with Australia and the UAE. He also pointed to impending UK and Oman deals, GCC negotiations, and progress with Chile on critical minerals. On the US, Goyal said trade talks would resume “as soon as there’s more clarity” on tariffs in Washington.

Chouhan: It's time for national debate over DBT in fertiliser subsidy Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, called for a national debate on direct benefit transfer in fertilisers, saying technology could ensure subsidies reach farmers directly and curb diversion. "There should be 'Manthan' on this," he said. He ruled out reviving the three withdrawn farm laws, emphasised food security, and outlined six priorities: Boosting productivity, cutting costs, ensuring remunerative prices, compensating losses, promoting diversification, and protecting soil health. Highlighting MSP procurement, farmer IDs, digital agriculture platforms, mechanisation, and expanded rural employment, he stressed farmer-centric, tech-led reforms.