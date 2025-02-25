BS Manthan: HCL's Ajai Chowdhry to share views on semiconductor play

Business Standard is set to host BS Manthan , one of India's premier thought leadership summits on February 27 and 28 in New Delhi. The second edition of BS Manthan coincides with the 50th anniversary of Business Standard's publication.

The two-day event will host policymakers and industry experts, who will be sharing their insights on the economic and business challenges, along with opportunities available to shape India's economic growth in the coming years. Among these policymakers will be HCL's co-founder Ajai Chowdhry, who, in a fireside chat, will share his views on 'Reimagining India’s Semiconductor Play.' The fireside chat will take place at 12:30 pm on February 28, Friday.

Chowdhry co-founded HCL in 1976 along with five others and has played a role in establishing the electronics industry since 1999. He also set up EPIC Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, in 2021, to make India a 'product nation' in electronics.

Ajai Chowdhry backs locally made AI chips

In the past, Chowdhry has advocated for India to build its large language model (LLM) and artificial intelligence (AI) chips, putting India on the front foot in the AI race.

According to a report by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India's semiconductor market is expected to grow from $52 billion (Rs 4.5 trillion) in 2024 to $103.4 billion (Rs 9 trillion) by 2030.

BS Manthan: A forum for thought leaders

Launched in 2024, BS Manthan provides a platform for thought leaders to discuss key economic, business, and policy challenges. In its second edition, the summit aims to expand on these discussions, bringing together top minds from government, industry, and academia for two days of insightful conversations.