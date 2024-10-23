BS Samriddhi: UP linking startups with big industries to bolster economy

Aiming to become a trillion-dollar economy in the next four to five years, Uttar Pradesh is fortifying its single window clearance system for businesses and linking the startup ecosystem with large industries.

Participating in the Business Standard 'Samriddhi' roundtable in Lucknow today, Invest UP chief executive officer and industrial development secretary Abhishek Prakash said the state is actively working on its industrial development agenda.

"Our single window online clearance portal, Nivesh Mitra, is the largest such platform in India, with the highest disposal rate of 97.22 per cent. This earned us the first award from the central government last month," Prakash said during one of Samriddhi's panel discussions on the topic 'UP: Ease of Doing Business'.

He mentioned that of the private investment projects worth Rs 10 trillion launched at the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) in February 2024, projects worth Rs 2.50 trillion have already entered commercial production in the state. "Owing to our proactive policies, we have successfully addressed the various challenges faced by UP in its journey towards industrialisation and ease of doing business," he added.

Among the challenges identified by the state government, the foremost are logistics, access to credit, and ease of movement. As Uttar Pradesh is a landlocked state, the Yogi Adityanath government is promoting inland waterways for intrastate and interstate logistics movement, Prakash said.

Meanwhile, NABARD chief general manager Pankaj Kumar said the bank is identifying credit and market gaps in the state to boost the development finance ecosystem. "NABARD has extended funding support of almost Rs 1 trillion to UP, including Rs 30,000 crore in the infrastructure sector," he said. Kumar also noted that UP has seen remarkable growth of 70 per cent in the annual credit plan (ACP) in one year, reflecting a significantly improved investment climate.

More From This Section

Kumar highlighted that NABARD is working to further increase the credit network, with nearly 10,000 farmer producer organisations (FPO) involving 200,000 small and marginal farmers benefiting so far. However, he noted that UP’s credit absorption capacity remains below expectations, and NGO partners are missing in certain areas.

SIDBI chief general manager Sanjay Gupta said the robust growth seen in UP is reflected in marked improvements in the roads, housing, and infrastructure sectors. "The micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector plays a significant role in economic growth," he said, adding that cash flow-based financing and the digital revolution of fintech are gaining traction. Gupta noted that SIDBI is working diligently to support MSMEs by employing new technology, including creating a robust digital platform for faster loan approvals up to Rs 1 crore.

Varanasi-based entrepreneur Rajat Mohan Pathak remarked that the positive changes in the state's industrial and infrastructure landscape are now evident, providing a boost to both startups and legacy businesses. "In Varanasi, a large number of new silk apparel brands have emerged recently, alongside more than 100 new ventures launched by the new generation of startup founders and entrepreneurs," he said.

"Thanks to the forward-looking approach of the state government, there are numerous opportunities to diversify businesses in UP," he added, noting that the state is successfully creating new ecosystems for businesses to thrive and expand. The panel discussion, attended by a large number of industrialists, bankers, economists, and investors, focused on discussing various development and economic issues in UP, against the backdrop of the state attaining second position in the ease of doing business rankings in India.