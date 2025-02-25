BS Manthan: Bhupender Yadav to discuss India's climate policy in new era

New Delhi is set to host Business Standard Manthan, one of India’s most anticipated thought leadership summits, on February 27 and 28. This annual event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and visionaries to deliberate on the pressing economic and business challenges facing the nation while exploring transformative opportunities for India’s growth.

Discussions this year are expected to be particularly significant, given the urgent need to address sustainability and resource management. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, is slated to speak on the role of India’s climate actions amid a ‘new climate order’ on February 27. He recently emphasised the importance of transitioning from a linear ‘take, make, and dispose’ model to a circular economy.

Earlier this month, speaking at The Recycling and Environment Association of India Conclave, Yadav mentioned that India generates a staggering 62 million tonnes of waste annually. He stressed that embracing a circular economy could not only reduce dependence on resource extraction and imports but also unlock a $2 trillion opportunity by 2050, creating 10 million jobs in the process.

Yadav’s call for redesigning products for circularity, investing in advanced recycling technologies, and strengthening supply chains — from rag-pickers to manufacturers — resonates deeply with the themes likely to dominate the event. The summit will provide a platform to explore how industries can align with these goals, fostering eco-friendly products and sustainable business practices.

On World Wetlands Day (February 2), Yadav highlighted India’s remarkable progress in wetland conservation, with the country now boasting 89 Ramsar sites — the highest in Asia and third highest globally.

However, the summit will not shy away from addressing pressing environmental concerns. Recent reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have raised alarms about faecal coliform contamination in the Ganga at Prayagraj, where millions are participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticised the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board for inadequate monitoring, highlighting the urgent need for corrective action. This issue emphasises the delicate balance between tradition, faith, and environmental sustainability — a topic that will likely spark robust discussions at the event.

As India navigates the complexities of economic growth, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation, Business Standard Manthan promises to be a cauldron of ideas and solutions. With a stellar lineup of speakers and a focus on actionable outcomes, the summit will not only diagnose the challenges but also chart a roadmap for a resilient and inclusive future.

Mark your calendars for February 27 and 28, as Manthan convenes at the Taj in New Delhi to ignite conversations that will shape India’s tomorrow.