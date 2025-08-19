Jaipur is set to host Business Standard's Resurgent Rajasthan event, which will be inaugurated by Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday.

The event will shed light on the state’s investment potential, policy roadmap, and growth opportunities during a fireside chat with CM Sharma, moderated by Business Standard's Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya.

Two panel discussions will follow:

11:35 am: Ajay Data, managing director, Data Group of Industries, and Digvijay Dhabriya, chairman, PHDCCI (Rajasthan chapter), will join a session on Invest Rajasthan: An Economic Roadmap.

12:25 pm: Panel on 'The Surging Renewables Sector' will feature Rahul Gupta, founder, MD and chief executive officer, Rays Power Experts Ltd, and Sunil Bansal, president, Rajasthan Solar Association.

1:15 pm: The event will conclude with a valedictory note and fireside chat with Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Cabinet Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Youth Affairs, Government of Rajasthan. Renewables drive Rajasthan’s investment boom The event comes at a time when Rajasthan has emerged as the country’s frontrunner in attracting fresh investments, particularly in the renewable energy space. New solar and wind power projects propelled the state to the top of the investment charts in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26, according to the latest Projects Today survey, as earlier reported by Business Standard. Once categorised in the BIMARU category of low-growth states, Rajasthan in Q1 alone announced 419 new projects worth ₹2.69 trillion. In all, 130 new solar and wind projects worth ₹2.33 trillion were announced in the state in the April-June quarter.