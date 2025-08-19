Home / Specials / BS Events / CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to headline BS Samriddhi Rajasthan: Details here

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to headline BS Samriddhi Rajasthan: Details here

Resurgent Rajasthan: Business Standard event in Jaipur to highlight state's investment push, policy roadmap, and renewables-led growth, with CM Bhajan Lal Sharma leading the keynote session

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan
Resurgent Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to open BS event on state’s growth path
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Jaipur is set to host Business Standard's Resurgent Rajasthan event, which will be inaugurated by Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday.
 
The event will shed light on the state’s investment potential, policy roadmap, and growth opportunities during a fireside chat with CM Sharma, moderated by Business Standard's Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya.
 
Two panel discussions will follow:
 
11:35 am: Ajay Data, managing director, Data Group of Industries, and Digvijay Dhabriya, chairman, PHDCCI (Rajasthan chapter), will join a session on Invest Rajasthan: An Economic Roadmap.
 
12:25 pm: Panel on 'The Surging Renewables Sector' will feature Rahul Gupta, founder, MD and chief executive officer, Rays Power Experts Ltd, and Sunil Bansal, president, Rajasthan Solar Association.
 
1:15 pm: The event will conclude with a valedictory note and fireside chat with Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Cabinet Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Youth Affairs, Government of Rajasthan.
 

Renewables drive Rajasthan’s investment boom

The event comes at a time when Rajasthan has emerged as the country’s frontrunner in attracting fresh investments, particularly in the renewable energy space. New solar and wind power projects propelled the state to the top of the investment charts in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26, according to the latest Projects Today survey, as earlier reported by Business Standard.
 
Once categorised in the BIMARU category of low-growth states, Rajasthan in Q1 alone announced 419 new projects worth ₹2.69 trillion. In all, 130 new solar and wind projects worth ₹2.33 trillion were announced in the state in the April-June quarter.
 
This turnaround has been fuelled by a wave of policy interventions, with the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 at the centre of the shift. The state has rolled out new frameworks for mining, exports, MSMEs, and manufactured sand.
 
Traditionally dependent on agriculture, mining and tourism, Rajasthan’s economy has expanded at an average annual rate of 8 per cent in the past four years, slightly below India’s overall pace.
 
Rajasthan is also among the country’s top producers of cement and crude oil, but its rising prominence in renewables is set to be a focal point at the Jaipur event. 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

