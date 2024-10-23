Employment, women's safety are UP's growth mantra: Awasthi at BS Samriddhi

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s mantra for growth is that every person should get employment, and every woman should have a safe work environment, said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking at Business Standard ‘Samriddhi’ roundtable held in Lucknow on Wednesday, Awasthi said that budgetary incentives should be provided to spur industrial growth instead of distributing freebies. Awasthi was speaking at a panel discussion titled 'Environment protection with infrastructure and tourism development' in UP. Awasthi highlighted that the state was playing a vital role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $5 trillion economy in the next few years.

Coming to tourism, he said more tourists were travelling to UP due to the appeal of Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mathura — and the tourist count was more than temple city of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

UP was welcoming up to 200,000 tourists daily, he said, while millions of people are expected to come to the Kumbh Mela in January 2025.

“We have become surplus in terms of revenue. Capital creation of Rs 1.5 trillion is taking place. In a short time, we will overtake Maharashtra and become the number one state,” Awasthi said.

He said the state was now running on ‘Yoginomics,’ where every department had to use technology to power UP to the top in implementing all government schemes.

He added that the state's tourism budget had grown tenfold compared to Rs 200 crore in 2016-17.

Perception key to attracting investments

Rahees Singh, media advisor to the CM, said that investment was necessary for the development of the state and to bring in investment, it was key to change the perception.

“How will the economic model work if there is no peace? In the last seven and a half years, there has been a lot of change in that environment, which has also affected the development of the economic model,” Singh said.

He said that the recently held International Trade Show in Noida had seen 56 per cent more deals than the previous edition.

“In this too, One District, One Products (ODOP) benefited the most. These products existed even eight years ago, but there was no platform for buyers and sellers, there were no roads to reach them, and there was no promotion of them,” Singh said.

He said the Adityanath-led government also provided ample technical assistance to the units and clusters making such ODOP products.

Singh said that events held at religious and cultural centres gave a big boost to the economy of those cities.

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Chairman Ravindra Pratap Singh said that the industry needed to realise that PCB was not a hindrance to running a business.

But at the same time, it was important to take care of the environment so that the fruits of development could be enjoyed by the coming generations.

Sharad S Chandak, chief general manager of State Bank of India, said that development could not be imagined without infrastructure and neither could tourism take place.

Chandak said that the credit-deposit (CD) ratio of UP had crossed 60 per cent, which spoke volumes about the development in the state in the last few years.

On environment and infrastructure development, he said the net-zero target wasn't coming in the way of the development of industries. The industrial units, too, weren't a hindrance to achieving this target, he said.