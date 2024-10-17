Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 3,000 cr in seed production to boost cash crops

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is looking to establish several seed parks across the state in order to achieve self-reliance in the production of improved seeds for cash crops, according to a government official. The state is targeting to produce seeds worth Rs 3,000 crore annually.

The seed parks will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, covering an estimated 1,200 hectares across the state. Currently, UP spends Rs 3,000 crore each year importing seeds for major cash crops such as paddy, wheat, pulses, maize, barley, and oilseeds from other states. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“These seed parks will help reduce our annual seed procurement bill and also generate employment in rural areas,” the official said.

The seed parks will be spread across the state’s five regions: Western UP, Terai (Himalayan foothills), Central UP, Bundelkhand, and Eastern UP, each designed to suit the region’s specific agro-climatic conditions.

Six government farms, already equipped with basic facilities, were identified for such parks. These farms will be leased to PPP partners, with smaller seed parks covering 200-300 hectares and larger ones exceeding 400 hectares.

UP, with India’s largest cultivable land area of 16.6 million hectares — over 80 per cent of which is irrigated — currently imports hybrid seeds primarily from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The state imports a significant percentage of seeds: 22 per cent of wheat, 51 per cent of paddy, 74 per cent of maize, 95 per cent of barley, 50 per cent of pulses, and 52 per cent of oilseeds.

Despite its fertile land and extensive irrigation, UP lags in per-hectare yields, owing to outdated farming practices and the use of low-quality seeds. For example, wheat production in the state is 26.75 quintals per hectare, compared to Punjab’s 40.35 quintals, and paddy production in UP is 37.35 quintals per hectare, compared to Haryana’s 45.33 quintals. Improved seed quality could increase yields by 15-20 per cent.

To support the agricultural sector, the Yogi Adityanath government, in collaboration with the private sector, is facilitating several services related to seeds, sowing, and farm residue for bioenergy. Additionally, UP partnered with Google to provide timely weather and crop information to farmers, and AgCare Technologies launched ‘Golden Farms,’ an agro-marketplace offering sowing and farming guidance to small and medium farmers in the state.

BiofuelCircle has also created ‘Biomass Banks’ to collect farm residue, which is then supplied to compressed biogas plants operated by public-sector oil marketing companies in UP.