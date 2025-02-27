India is linking Global South and Global North for capacity building

India is linking the Global South and Global North, as climate change effects do not have borders, while advocating for technology transfer and capacity building for developing countries or vulnerable nations, also known as the Global South, said Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupendra Yadav.

In a conversation with A K Bhattacharya, editorial director of Business Standard, at the second edition of Manthan, Yadav said, “Climate change affects both the Global South and the Global North. Storms, rain, drought, etc., affect both. Energy is a big issue. Electricity and energy were invented 300–400 years ago, and their (Global North) emissions are higher. To reduce emission intensity from these, all countries need to achieve net zero. But there should be access to energy for everyone because everyone has the right to a dignified life. When everyone needs to upgrade to advanced technology, they need two things—that sort of technology and financial resources to afford those technologies.”

“Countries whose historical emissions are the highest committed that they will bridge the gap. India, as a voice of the Global South, believes that to fight climate change, developing countries need financial assistance and technology support. Second, we should set up a climate action-oriented forum.”

“India not only wants financial support and technology transfer for the Global South but is also running a climate action programme that includes capacity building, knowledge sharing, best practices, and the way forward. This is how India is linking the Global North and the Global South,” the minister added.

On considering consensus that caters especially to developing nations, Yadav said, “Every country has its own socio-economic background, and when we are in an international forum for climate talks, we keep trying to come up with a consensus considering all countries’ voices.”

There are different groups like LDCs, LMDCs, the African group, the Arab group, and the umbrella group. Consensus yielded the Paris Agreement, the loss and damage fund, the global stocktake, and the CBDR principles, etc., at international global climate summits over the past years. “India is determined to share knowledge. India always wants to be part of the solution to climate change,” the minister reiterated.

As foreign reports and studies are more frequently cited over domestic ones to highlight the urgency of mitigating climate change, adaptation issues, and economic losses, the MoEFCC minister said, “The problem is that the review of domestic studies and documents is less frequent than foreign ones. All data and studies are available; you need to look them up.”

To substantiate his statement, Yadav highlighted a substantial increase in India’s forest cover, tiger population, Ramsar sites, and eco-sensitive zones, along with GDP growth in the past decade.

“India is progressing ecologically and economically simultaneously,” the minister emphasised.

India has made significant strides in tackling climate change, notably achieving a substantial reduction in its emissions intensity of GDP by 33 per cent compared to 2005 levels, significantly exceeding its initial target, and increasing its share of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity to 45 per cent by 2021, well ahead of its 2030 goal. This demonstrates India's success in decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions while also actively expanding its renewable energy capacity and creating additional carbon sinks through increased forest cover, according to official statements.

Furthermore, the country is combating climate change through its electric vehicle (EV) initiatives, most notably with the "EV30@30" goal aiming to achieve 30 per cent electric vehicle sales by 2030, demonstrating substantial growth in EV adoption and contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions by promoting cleaner transportation options. This includes policies to incentivise EV purchases and the development of charging infrastructure.

India, in collaboration with France, set up the International Solar Alliance, headquartered in Gurugram, with 137 countries as members. Knowledge sharing, capacity building, and renewable energy are major parts of its programme. Second, to mitigate natural disasters, India and the UK established the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which focuses on capacity building in the Global South and the Global North. Third, to push hard-to-abate industries towards green energy, India and Sweden launched LeadIT (Leadership Group for Industry Transition). At CoP28, the Prime Minister talked about the second phase of this initiative to take it forward.

“Wildlife-rich countries where the big seven cats are found understand the need for their preservation and conservation. Hence, the International Big Cat Alliance was announced with support from 27 countries,” the minister said.

He also added that during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India launched another multilateral body, the International Biofuel Alliance.

As the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution did not yield a consensus, Yadav said India has already banned single-use plastics and is trying to come up with alternatives through the seven themes of the LiFE mission—saving water, saving energy, reducing waste, reducing e-waste, reducing single-use plastics, adopting sustainable food systems, and adopting healthy lifestyles.