Best of BS Opinion: Resolution realities, anatomy of a bank failure, & more

Rajesh Kumar
Best of BS Opinion: Resolution realities, anatomy of a bank failure, & more

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal has done well to swiftly admit Go First’s voluntary insolvency plea under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and appoint an interim resolution professional. The initiation of the process means creditors will not be able to recover dues for now. While the timely admission of the case is the first right step, it will be of interest to see how the matter proceeds, given the complexities involved, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In the context of state intervention in the screening of The Kerala Story, our second editorial notes that both banning the film and supporting it through tax breaks are unnecessary. Read here

In other views:
A radical change is necessary in the appointment of independent directors in India, given the extensive failures in oversight and management of banks in the US, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here

The strictures passed by the highest court for preventing needless litigation should end up making electricity more affordable, writes Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here 
Quote of the day

“Government will respond to every alleged misuse or alleged breach of privacy.”
 
Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

